Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ICYMI: Barrasso: Climate Solutions Include Free-Market Innovation, Not Taxation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:42pm EST

By: U.S. Senator John Barrasso

Feb. 20, 2020

USA Today

Bipartisan, workable climate solutions exist, and they do not include creating new carbon taxes. Free-market innovation - not government regulation or taxation - is the best way to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

People are globally rejecting carbon taxes as the answer to lowering emissions. French citizens took to the streets to protest an energy tax aimed at carbon. In America, voters in Washington state voted down a ballot measure to create a tax on emissions.

The reasons for this rejection are clear. Energy providers pass the cost of taxes on to consumers in the form of spiking electric bills and fuel prices. American families will see an increase in their energy costs without a return on that investment.

Some in Washington have suggested that Americans could receive dividend checks from collected carbon taxes - an idea that's wishful thinking at best. Just as far-fetched is the idea that establishing a carbon tax would roll back regulations. Any new carbon tax would add red tape, not reduce it.

Those of us interested in real solutions are looking to free-market innovation to reduce emissions.

Clean and constant nuclear power emits zero carbon dioxide. We should expand America's nuclear energy production and continue to support innovators building advanced reactors.

Just as critical is the development of technologies to capture carbon and use it to produce commercial products such as building materials.

The private sector is already doing its part. Recently, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos each dedicated part of their personal fortunes to research carbon-reduction technologies that can be deployed across the globe.

In 2019, America led the world in reducing energy-related carbon emissions. Promising research and a growing natural gas market will reduce emissions even further.

Punishing carbon taxes and the regulations that would accompany them are not the answer to reducing America's carbon emissions. Bipartisan agreement can be found by looking to innovation.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 17:41:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pEDILIZIACROBATICA S P A : Reports 2019 revenues from sales and services of 39,2 million euros with more than 56% increase
PU
01:16pFREDDIE MAC : Donna Corley Named Head of Freddie Mac's Single-Family Business
AQ
01:15pABBVIE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
01:14pSWEDBANK : starts providing American Express card payment processing in Baltics
AQ
01:14pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : announces filing of 2019 Form 10-K
AQ
01:14pEsports gaming community growing rapidly at Eastern Michigan University as students show strong interest in matching skills while playing popular games such as League of Legends and Fortnite
GL
01:12pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice to Series 2011-5 Covered Bondholders
PU
01:12pINTEMA : IIROC Trading Resumption - ITM
AQ
01:12pACI WORLDWIDE : Honored with Innovation Excellence Award from Frost & Sullivan for eCommerce Fraud Prevention
BU
01:11pBLOX, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group