Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ICYMI: Chairman Tarbert Lays Out Priorities in Fox Business Op-Ed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

July 29, 2019

'… Instead of taking the 'ready, fire, aim' approach all too common in Washington, I am building the CFTC's agenda with an open mind. In addition to combating fraud, abuse, and manipulation, I am thinking carefully about two sets of issues: resolving unfinished business and preparing for the unwritten future …

'[W]e are closely monitoring Brexit. Brexit will result in Europe's largest financial hub leaving the EU with the likely consequence of European authorities losing jurisdiction over London-based CCPs. The EU recently passed legislation to retain that oversight. However, if misapplied, the law could direct foreign regulators to rewrite the rules for American CCPs. Despite the hyper-partisanship in Washington, there is virtual bipartisan unanimity that such an outcome would be a non-starter …

'[T]he CFTC must issue long-awaited rules to limit derivatives positions that help unscrupulous traders corner commodity markets. The trick will be making sure these rules do not strip those markets of the flexibility needed to perform their fundamental risk-management functions …

'Technological innovations such as blockchain hold great promise, and the rise of digital 'currencies' has created a new asset class. Working with our counterparts, the CFTC must develop a holistic framework for these 21st-century commodities. We must also keep a weather eye against emerging threats, especially cyber risks. Protecting against these risks, which includes protecting confidential trading data, is a top priority of the CFTC as well as the firms and exchanges we regulate.

'Howwe regulate is just as important as what we regulate … Reinvigorating our historical principles-based approach, where appropriate, will help our markets remain fair, innovative, and vibrant.

'In leading the CFTC, I will not lose sight of the underlying purpose of our derivatives markets: to serve the needs of everyday Americans … In regulating these financial instruments, the CFTC serves as a guardian of our free-enterprise system.

'Financial regulators are rarely applauded in the media, let alone discussed around the dinner table. Obscurity may dishearten some, but it is also a measure of the agency's historical success.'

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 18:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pLeoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division - sources
RE
02:55pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Housing Share of GDP Continues to Decline
PU
02:49pPfizer to spinoff, merge off-patent drugs unit with Mylan
RE
02:48pPfizer to spinoff, merge off-patent drugs unit with Mylan
RE
02:35pCourt ruling against Venezuela in Crystallex case puts Citgo at risk
RE
02:28pArgentina wheat farmers eye record harvest as bad crop weather hits rivals
RE
02:24pEXCLUSIVE : India's SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers - source, internal memo
RE
02:19pEXCLUSIVE : India's SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers - source, internal memo
RE
02:16pBrexit worries knock sterling; stocks slip
RE
02:15pBrexit worries knock sterling; stocks slip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group