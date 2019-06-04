ICYMI: WSJ: Marco Rubio: You Can't Trust a Chinese Audit

By U.S. Senator Marco RubioJune 4, 2019Many Chinese businesses are listed on U.S. stock exchanges, but Beijing's intransigence ensures that American investors often don't get a true picture of those companies' financial health.…The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission identified 156 Chinese companies, including 11 state-owned-enterprises, that are listed on America's three largest exchanges. Their combined market capitalization of $1.2 trillion means that significant American capital is exposed to the risk created by China's lack of economic transparency.When the Equitable Act becomes law, foreign companies that don't make their audits available for PCAOB review will be subject to increased disclosure requirements. If they don't comply within three years they'll be delisted from American stock exchanges.