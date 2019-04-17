ID Logistics: 2018 Registration Document Made Available

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) announces that its 2018 Registration Document has been registered by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2019 (n°D19-0349).

The Registration Document is available on ID Logistics’s website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics’ registered office at 55, chemin des Engranauds, 13660 Orgon - France.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document :

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report ;

The annual financial report for the year 2018 ;

The description of the shares buy-back program.

NEXT REPORT

Publication of first-quarter 2019 revenues on 24 April 2019 after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

