ID Logistics: 2018 Registration Document Made Available

Regulatory News:
ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) announces that its 2018 Registration Document
has been registered by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
on April 17, 2019 (n°D19-0349).
The Registration Document is available on ID Logistics’s website (www.id-logistics.com)
and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
It is also available at ID Logistics’ registered office at 55, chemin
des Engranauds, 13660 Orgon - France.
The following documents are included in the Registration Document :
-
The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along
with the related statutory auditors report ;
-
The annual financial report for the year 2018 ;
-
The description of the shares buy-back program.
NEXT REPORT
Publication of first-quarter 2019 revenues on 24 April 2019 after market
close.
ABOUT ID LOGISTICS
ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue
of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across
18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing
facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000
employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry,
detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers
high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.
ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext’s regulated
market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005693/en/