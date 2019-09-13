Log in
ID Logistics: Financial report H1 2019

09/13/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Made available

Regulatory News:

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2019 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at :

- ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)

It is also available on demand :

- By mail :

ID Logistics

Direction financière

55, chemin des Engranauds

 

13660 Orgon - France

- By email :

yperot@id-logistics.com

By phone :

+33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

Next report: third quarter 2019 revenues after the markets close on October 24, 2019

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).


© Business Wire 2019
