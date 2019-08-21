Log in
ID R&D President Alexey Khitrov joins Forbes Technology Council

08/21/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometrics technology provider offering AI-based voice and behavioral biometrics and voice and face anti-spoofing technologies, announces today that its president, Alexey Khitrov, joined Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Khitrov was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Alexey into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“I’m excited to be joining the Forbes Technology Council and its extended network of seasoned leaders,” said Khitrov. “I look forward to contributing to the wide variety of conversations around innovation, learning from the experience of other tech entrepreneurs and executives, and sharing insights that may be helpful to others embarking on their leadership journey.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About ID R&D

ID R&D is an award-winning provider of multi-modal biometric security solutions based in New York, NY. With more than 25 years of experience in biometrics, the company’s management and development teams apply the latest scientific breakthroughs to significantly enhance authentication experiences. ID R&D combines a science-driven seamless authentication experience with the capabilities of a leading research and development team. ID R&D’s focus is on behavioral biometrics, voice biometrics, voice and face anti-spoofing, keystroke dynamics, and biometric fusion. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

Contact:

For ID R&D
Cindy Clement
cindy@clementpeterson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
