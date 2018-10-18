IDC’s customer Döhler Asia Pacific has won the AmCham (American Chamber
of Commerce) FAB Award for its large-format bag-in-box package using The
Answer® aseptic tap.
Best Food Tech Award Winner: Döhler (holding large-format aseptic bag-in-box package with The Answer®)
More than 120 professionals from the food, agriculture, and beverage
industries gathered at AmCham Shanghai’s 8th Annual Food,
Agriculture, and Beverage (FAB) Conference, with this year’s theme
entitled: A Taste of Tomorrow: Innovation in a Changing Market.
With many large corporations in attendance, the keynote panel
discussions centered around food safety, innovation, and how big brands
can become as agile as smaller brands in introducing new products that
cater to a Chinese customer that is increasingly willing to pay a
premium for goods they want.
The AmCham conference ended with the FAB awards ceremony. The stated aim
of the FAB Awards is: “To recognize innovation in food technology and
the successful implementation of new business concepts, as well as
industry pioneers who are leading the way in making a positive impact in
a changing market.”
Just two FAB awards were bestowed at this year’s AmCham FAB conference:
The Best Food Tech Award went to the Döhler/IDC offering and the
Industry Game Changer Award went to Mondelez.
IDC’s The Answer® is the world’s only aseptic tap that can dispense UHT
products from a large-format (3-25 liter) flexible package while keeping
the remaining contents shelf-stable for an extended period
(weeks/months) without need of refrigeration or preservatives. With
aseptic products currently under-represented in foodservice, The
Answer®’s aim is to penetrate that sector on a global basis with the
world’s only foodservice-geared aseptic package. To that end, IDC has
assembled other key aseptic players (Alfa Laval, Aran, Goglio, and
Boxxle) to form the Alliance for Aseptic Foodservice™ (AAF™), offering
aseptic brand owners and foodservice retailers a turn-key solution. The
AAF™ system was unveiled to the food and beverage and packaging industry
at this week’s Pack Expo, at the booth of Georgia Pacific Bleached Board.
This is the second prestigious award that The Answer® has won in the
past year. At the 2017 Food and Beverage Innovation Forum (FBIF) in
Shanghai, IDC and Döhler won the Marking Award, sharing the winner’s
podium with Tetra Pak, Coca-Cola, and Mengniu.
About IDC
Based in New York City, IDC (IDND; www.idcinnovation.com)
is a packaging research and development company that creates and
manufactures disruptive innovations for the beverage and liquid food
industries. The company is best known for its international
award-winning The Answer®, the world’s only certified aseptic tap which
prevents micro-organisms from compromising product safety even through
prolonged unrefrigerated use. The Answer® is used for both low and
high-acid beverages, including dairy, dairy-based coffee, juice, tea,
and coconut water in large-format foodservice applications and is
currently being deployed in the USA, China, Germany, Pakistan, and
Mexico. The company’s trademarked BID™ (Bag-in-Dispenser) system is
believed to be the industry’s most economical and environmental means of
delivering UHT beverages.
About The Döhler Group
Döhler (www.doehler.com)
is a global producer, marketer, and provider of technology-based natural
ingredients, ingredient systems, and integrated solutions for the food &
beverage industry. Döhler’s integrated approach and the broad product
portfolio are the optimal basis for innovation and safe food & beverage
applications. The product portfolio ranges from flavors, colors, health
and nutrition ingredients, cereal ingredients, dairy ingredients,
specialty ingredients, fruit & vegetable ingredients to ingredient
systems. Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, Döhler is active in over
130 countries and has over 30 production sites, as well as sales offices
and application centers on every continent. More than 4,000 dedicated
employees provide our customers with fully integrated food and beverage
solutions from concept to realization. “WE BRING NEW IDEAS TO LIFE”
briefly describes Döhler’s holistic, strategic, and entrepreneurial
approach to innovation. This comprises market intelligence, trend
monitoring, the developing of innovation products and product
applications, advice on food safety and microbiology, food law as well
as sensory and consumer science.
For further information: Döhler DmbH Riedstrasse 7-9 64295 Darmstadt,
Germany
About AmCham Shanghai
The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, known as the "Voice of
American Business" in China, is the largest and fastest growing American
Chamber in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in 1915, AmCham Shanghai was
the third American Chamber established outside the United States. As a
non-profit, non-partisan business organization, AmCham Shanghai is
committed to the principles of free trade, open markets, private
enterprise and the unrestricted flow of information. The American
Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai strives to be the leading international
business association in China. Its mission is to support the success of
its members by promoting a healthy business environment in China,
strengthening U.S.-China commercial ties and providing high-quality
business information and resources.
