IDC’s customer Döhler Asia Pacific has won the AmCham (American Chamber of Commerce) FAB Award for its large-format bag-in-box package using The Answer® aseptic tap.

More than 120 professionals from the food, agriculture, and beverage industries gathered at AmCham Shanghai’s 8th Annual Food, Agriculture, and Beverage (FAB) Conference, with this year’s theme entitled: A Taste of Tomorrow: Innovation in a Changing Market. With many large corporations in attendance, the keynote panel discussions centered around food safety, innovation, and how big brands can become as agile as smaller brands in introducing new products that cater to a Chinese customer that is increasingly willing to pay a premium for goods they want.

The AmCham conference ended with the FAB awards ceremony. The stated aim of the FAB Awards is: “To recognize innovation in food technology and the successful implementation of new business concepts, as well as industry pioneers who are leading the way in making a positive impact in a changing market.”

Just two FAB awards were bestowed at this year’s AmCham FAB conference: The Best Food Tech Award went to the Döhler/IDC offering and the Industry Game Changer Award went to Mondelez.

IDC’s The Answer® is the world’s only aseptic tap that can dispense UHT products from a large-format (3-25 liter) flexible package while keeping the remaining contents shelf-stable for an extended period (weeks/months) without need of refrigeration or preservatives. With aseptic products currently under-represented in foodservice, The Answer®’s aim is to penetrate that sector on a global basis with the world’s only foodservice-geared aseptic package. To that end, IDC has assembled other key aseptic players (Alfa Laval, Aran, Goglio, and Boxxle) to form the Alliance for Aseptic Foodservice™ (AAF™), offering aseptic brand owners and foodservice retailers a turn-key solution. The AAF™ system was unveiled to the food and beverage and packaging industry at this week’s Pack Expo, at the booth of Georgia Pacific Bleached Board.

This is the second prestigious award that The Answer® has won in the past year. At the 2017 Food and Beverage Innovation Forum (FBIF) in Shanghai, IDC and Döhler won the Marking Award, sharing the winner’s podium with Tetra Pak, Coca-Cola, and Mengniu.

About IDC

Based in New York City, IDC (IDND; www.idcinnovation.com) is a packaging research and development company that creates and manufactures disruptive innovations for the beverage and liquid food industries. The company is best known for its international award-winning The Answer®, the world’s only certified aseptic tap which prevents micro-organisms from compromising product safety even through prolonged unrefrigerated use. The Answer® is used for both low and high-acid beverages, including dairy, dairy-based coffee, juice, tea, and coconut water in large-format foodservice applications and is currently being deployed in the USA, China, Germany, Pakistan, and Mexico. The company’s trademarked BID™ (Bag-in-Dispenser) system is believed to be the industry’s most economical and environmental means of delivering UHT beverages.

About The Döhler Group

Döhler (www.doehler.com) is a global producer, marketer, and provider of technology-based natural ingredients, ingredient systems, and integrated solutions for the food & beverage industry. Döhler’s integrated approach and the broad product portfolio are the optimal basis for innovation and safe food & beverage applications. The product portfolio ranges from flavors, colors, health and nutrition ingredients, cereal ingredients, dairy ingredients, specialty ingredients, fruit & vegetable ingredients to ingredient systems. Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, Döhler is active in over 130 countries and has over 30 production sites, as well as sales offices and application centers on every continent. More than 4,000 dedicated employees provide our customers with fully integrated food and beverage solutions from concept to realization. “WE BRING NEW IDEAS TO LIFE” briefly describes Döhler’s holistic, strategic, and entrepreneurial approach to innovation. This comprises market intelligence, trend monitoring, the developing of innovation products and product applications, advice on food safety and microbiology, food law as well as sensory and consumer science.

About AmCham Shanghai

The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, known as the "Voice of American Business" in China, is the largest and fastest growing American Chamber in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in 1915, AmCham Shanghai was the third American Chamber established outside the United States. As a non-profit, non-partisan business organization, AmCham Shanghai is committed to the principles of free trade, open markets, private enterprise and the unrestricted flow of information. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai strives to be the leading international business association in China. Its mission is to support the success of its members by promoting a healthy business environment in China, strengthening U.S.-China commercial ties and providing high-quality business information and resources.

