IDC Forecasts Slower Growth for Wearables in 2018 Before Ramping Up Again Through 2022

The worldwide wearables market is forecast to ship 122.6 million units
in 2018, up 6.2% from the 115.4 million units shipped in 2017, according
to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker. This will be the first year of
single digit year-over-year growth for the wearables market, mostly due
to continuing softness among basic wearables (devices that do not run
third-party applications). However, double-digit growth will return in
2019 and through the rest of the forecast as smartwatches and new form
factors gain acceptance. In 2022, IDC expects total shipment volumes
will reach 190.4 million units, resulting in a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of 11.6% over the five-year forecast.
"The slowdown in the worldwide wearables market is a sign that this is a
market in transition instead of a market in slowdown," said Ramon
T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables
team. "Vendors are slowly moving beyond first-generation devices and
experiences, bringing together an ecosystem of partners and applications
for improved user experiences that reach beyond step counting. The
wearables of tomorrow will play a more prominent role in communication,
digital health care, home IoT, and enterprise productivity that will
make last year's wearables look quaint."
"The shift from basic wearables to smartwatches is well on its way,"
said Jitesh
Ubrani senior research analyst for IDC Mobile
Device Trackers. "With it, we anticipate far greater diversity in
terms of design, feature set, brands, and most importantly, price points
than ever before. Fitbit's Versa was one of the first mass market
smartwatches to target the sub-$200 price band and in the next six to
twelve months consumers can expect more options in the same or lower
price tiers.
"Apart from smartwatches, we also expect growth from new products as
kid's brands, fashion brands, and sports brands begin to to hit the
shelves," added Ubrani. "Although kids’ wearables have been a phenomenon
in the Asia/Pacific region, they are just beginning to emerge in Europe
and Latin America with the North American market to follow. Meanwhile,
the third generation of WearOS watches are expected to make a small
splash this holiday season and gain traction throughout 2019."
"Through all these changes there will still be an appetite for basic
wearables," noted Llamas. "Wristbands will continue to play a
significant role in the wearables market, offering simpler and less
expensive solutions than their smartwatch counterparts. We also expect
these devices will bring a more smartwatch-like experience to the table.
Meanwhile, clothing and earwear will post market-beating growth with use
cases that go well beyond their primary functions."
Forecast Highlights
Smartwatch volumes will reach a total of 46.2 million units
shipped in 2018, up 38.9% from the 33.3 million units shipped last year.
By 2022, total volumes will grow at a CAGR of 19.5% and reach 94.3
million units shipped, accounting for nearly half the entire wearables
market. In the near-term, expect a boost from Fitbit's entry in the
market as well as a reinvigorated WearOS to spur volumes. At the same
time, Apple's new Watch will appeal to cardiac patients thanks to its
approval from the FDA and AHA, and its refreshed watchOS5 provides
reason for owners of older versions to upgrade.
Wristband volumes will remain essentially flat throughout our
forecast. Although numerous vendors have exited in recent quarters and
more will exit in the years to come, what will remain are best-of-breed
devices that go beyond step counting and move towards being a health and
fitness companion. Combined with their simple value proposition and
lower prices compared to smartwatches ($44 USD vs $289, respectively)
wristbands will continue to play a significant role in the wearables
market.
Earwear will grow the fastest among all the other wearables
products on our list. In this category, we included those devices that
feature a plus-one functionality beyond audio, and already earwear has
expanded to include fitness tracking and coaching and real-time language
translation, and in the coming years it should not be difficult to
imagine a smart assistant tucked into a user’s ear.
|
|
Worldwide Wearables Forecast by Product, Including Shipment
Volumes, Market Share, and CAGR (shipments in millions)
|
Product
|
|
2018
Shipments*
|
|
2018 Market
Share*
|
|
2022
Shipments*
|
|
2022 Market
Share*
|
|
2018-2022
CAGR*
|
Clothing
|
|
2.9
|
|
2.4%
|
|
10.5
|
|
5.5%
|
|
37.5%
|
Earwear
|
|
2.1
|
|
1.7%
|
|
12.3
|
|
6.5%
|
|
56.3%
|
Modular
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.6%
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.4%
|
|
-2.2%
|
Other
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.2%
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1%
|
|
-2.0%
|
Watch
|
|
72.4
|
|
59.1%
|
|
121.1
|
|
63.6%
|
|
13.7%
|
Wristband
|
|
44.2
|
|
36.0%
|
|
45.5
|
|
23.9%
|
|
0.8%
|
Total
|
|
122.6
|
|
100.0%
|
|
190.4
|
|
100.0%
|
|
11.6%
|
Source: IDC Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, September 2018
|
* Note: All figures represent forecast data.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating IDC's 2017-2022
forecast for the worldwide wearables market by form factor is available
by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
|
|
Worldwide Smartwatch Forecast by OS, Including Shipment Volumes,
Market Share, and CAGR (shipments in millions)
|
OS
|
|
2018
Shipments*
|
|
2018 Market
Share*
|
|
2022
Shipments*
|
|
2022 Market
Share*
|
|
2018–2022 CAGR*
|
Android
|
|
8.7
|
|
18.9%
|
|
20.9
|
|
22.2%
|
|
24.3%
|
Android Wear
|
|
4.4
|
|
9.4%
|
|
19.9
|
|
21.1%
|
|
46.2%
|
Tizen
|
|
4.0
|
|
8.6%
|
|
5.5
|
|
5.8%
|
|
8.4%
|
watchOS
|
|
21.7
|
|
47.0%
|
|
34.2
|
|
36.2%
|
|
12.0%
|
Others
|
|
7.4
|
|
16.0%
|
|
13.8
|
|
14.7%
|
|
17.0%
|
Total
|
|
46.2
|
|
100.0%
|
|
94.3
|
|
100.0%
|
|
19.5%
|
Source: IDC Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, September 2018
|
* Note: All figures represent forecast data.
About IDC Trackers
IDC
Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor
share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than
100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research
processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and
monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly
excel deliverables and on-line query tools.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone
Tracker, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC
and LinkedIn.
All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks
of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005136/en/