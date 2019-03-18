IDC : Forecasts Steady Double-Digit Growth for Wearables as New Capabilities and Use Cases Expand the Market Opportunities

The worldwide market for wearable devices, now inclusive of wireless
headphones with smart assistants, is forecast to grow 15.3% over the
previous year to 198.5 million units by the end of 2019, according to
the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker. Driving that growth will be the
continued proliferation of watches, ear-worn devices, and wrist bands as
well as further adoption in the healthcare segment. Looking ahead, the
market is expected to reach 279 million units by the end of 2023 with a
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.
"The rise of smart assistants on wearables, both wrist-worn and
ear-worn, is a trend worth watching," said Jitesh
Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobile
Device Trackers. "Though still in its infancy, the integration of
these assistants with wearables opens up new use cases, from allowing
these devices to tie into the smart home to making the devices more
proactive at urging users to live healthier or more productive lives."
"Two major drivers for the wearables market are healthcare and
enterprise adoption," said Ramon
T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables
team. "Wearables stand to play an important role in digital health,
constantly collecting important patient data while also giving patients
the ability to self-monitor. Within the enterprise, wearables can help
to accelerate companies' digital transformation by transmitting
information back and forth while allowing workers to complete their
tasks faster. This is where both vendors and companies can streamline
processes to achieve faster results."
Product Category Highlights
Watches accounted for 44.2% of the entire wearables market in
2018 and its share is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast,
reaching 47.1% in 2023. Smartwatches from Apple will undoubtedly lead
the way and despite increasing competition from watches running forked
versions of Android as well as Wear OS, WatchOS will account for 27.5%
of all watches in 2023. Other than smartwatches, hybrid watches and
simpler kids' watches will also continue to grow albeit at a much slower
pace.
Earwear, also referred to as hearables and ear-worn devices, will
be the second largest category of wearables in 2023 with 31% share. The
inclusion of biometric sensors and the adoption of smart assistants will
help drive this category forward throughout the forecast.
Wristbands, once the most popular form factor, will experience
flat growth with a CAGR of 0.7%. Meanwhile, growth in terms of dollar
value is expected to decline with a -4.1% CAGR during the same period as
average selling prices drop from $51 in 2019 to $42 in 2023. The market
is already dominated by Chinese brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi, and
IDC expects this to continue.
Connected Clothing will be largely comprised of step-counting
shoes and similar devices. To date these types of products have mainly
been popular in China but that is slowly changing as brands such as Nike
and Under Armour make headway in other markets. In the later years of
the forecast, IDC expects to see more enterprise applications introduced
as companies aim to monitor employees in hazardous situations.
|
Worldwide Wearables Forecast by Product Category, including
Shipments, Market Share, and 2019-2023 CAGR (shipments in
millions)
|
Product Category
|
|
2019
Shipments*
|
|
2019 Market
Share*
|
|
2023
Shipments*
|
|
2023 Market
Share*
|
|
2019-2023
CAGR*
|
Clothing
|
|
3.0
|
|
1.5%
|
|
8.5
|
|
3.1%
|
|
30.2%
|
Earwear
|
|
54.4
|
|
27.4%
|
|
86.5
|
|
31.0%
|
|
12.3%
|
Watch
|
|
90.6
|
|
45.6%
|
|
131.3
|
|
47.1%
|
|
9.7%
|
Wristband
|
|
49.0
|
|
24.7%
|
|
50.4
|
|
18.1%
|
|
0.7%
|
Others
|
|
1.7
|
|
0.8%
|
|
2.3
|
|
0.8%
|
|
8.2%
|
Total
|
|
198.5
|
|
100.0%
|
|
279.0
|
|
100.0%
|
|
8.9%
|
Source: IDC Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, March 18, 2019
* Note: All figures represent forecast data.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide
wearable shipments by product category and annual average selling price
over the 2018-2021 forecast period is available by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
