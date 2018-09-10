IDC Forms Alliance for Aseptic Foodservice™ (AAF™)

Alfa Laval, Goglio, Aran, and Boxxle Unite with IDC in Common Purpose
International Dispensing Corporation (IDC) (IDND), creator of the
world’s only aseptic dispensing tap The Answer®, has announced the
formation of the Alliance for Aseptic Foodservice™ (AAF™). The AAF™ aims
to target the foodservice market that current aseptic packaging does not
adequately address, uniting industry leaders under a single sales and
marketing umbrella to promote a turn-key solution for large-format (3 to
20 liter) aseptic packaging.
Consumption away from home is approaching 50% of global food and
beverage expenditures; however, in the $60 billion aseptic packaging
industry less than 10% is utilized in foodservice. Size and structural
limitations inherent in aseptic cartons and bottles account for this
under-representation. Once an aseptic package – ranging from 60ml to 2
liters – is opened, the contents must be refrigerated and consumed. From
the standpoint of efficiency, cost, and product and packaging waste,
purchasing lots of smaller size packages is not ideal for institutional
foodservice. The AAF™ combines aseptic technologies to offer an
end-to-end packaging solution that remains ambient at all stages –
packing, shipping, storage, and dispensing. No other solution in the
world has the ability to deliver these efficiencies.
IDC has created the world’s only aseptic dispensing tap, The Answer®,
which safely dispenses ultra-high-temperature (UHT) liquid food products
from a large-format flexible package, while keeping the remaining
contents shelf-stable for an extended period (weeks/months) without the
need of refrigeration or preservatives. IDC has also trademarked BID™
(Bag-in-Dispenser) which it expects to supplant BIB as the innovative
industry acronym for aseptic foodservice.
A total industrial solution requires the right filling equipment,
aseptic bags, and dispenser. By creating the Alliance for Aseptic
Foodservice™, IDC brings together outstanding charter members: Alfa
Laval, maker of the world’s fastest and most compact aseptic BIB filling
machine; Aran Packaging and Goglio, two leading aseptic bag
manufacturers with a global reach; and Boxxle, creator of the world’s
most ingenious dispensing unit for aseptic bags.
“By forming the AAF™ we are making a significant statement,” said IDC
Chairman Greg Abbott. “Leading industry players with a shared vision,
who believe in each other, are uniting for the purpose of promoting a
definitive aseptic foodservice solution, one that is economical,
environmentally friendly, visually appealing, and lends itself to a
myriad of applications. Instead of only selling our products separately,
we are channeling our efforts into a common purpose that will make us
all stronger and build a robust category. This collective turn-key
initiative should simplify customer decision-making and provide aseptic
brand owners all over the world a streamlined means of expanding their
brands into new areas of distribution.”
About IDC
Based in New York City, IDC (IDND; www.idcinnovation.com)
is a packaging research and development company that creates and
manufactures disruptive innovations for the beverage and liquid food
industries. The company is best known for its international
award-winning The Answer®, the world’s only certified aseptic tap which
prevents micro-organisms from compromising product safety even through
prolonged unrefrigerated use. The Answer® is used for both low and
high-acid beverages, including dairy, dairy-based coffee, juice, tea,
and coconut water in large-format foodservice applications and is
currently being deployed in the USA, China, Germany, Pakistan, and
Mexico. The company’s trademarked BID™ (Bag-in-Dispenser) system is
believed to be the industry’s most economical and environmental means of
delivering UHT beverages.
About Alfa Laval
Headquartered in Lund, Sweden with subsidiary companies in 35 countries
around the world, Alfa Laval (www.alfalaval.com)
is a world leader within the key technology areas of heat transfer,
separation, and fluid handling. With more than 2500 patents, Alfa Laval
provides worldwide solutions in areas that are vital to society both
today and for the future. Alfa Laval–Astepo has 30 years of experience
in aseptic processing, having delivered more than 1000 projects based on
aseptic fillers worldwide. The HS-LA 1H/1”, Alfa Laval’s new linear
Bag-In-Box filler, has been designed to meet market demand of a faster
and more reliable filling machine. Thanks to the implementation of
brushless electric servo motor technology in the new filler, Alfa Laval
is able to control and adjust all the movements of the aseptic filling
and the bag feeder with extreme accuracy and smoothness of motion. This
is what gives the machine the capability to fill more than 500 bags per
hour, based on 10 liter bags. It also enables minimal changeover times
compared to any other machine currently available on the market. The
filler has received FDA approval to run IDC’s The Answer® tap in the USA.
About The Aran Group
The Aran Group (www.aran.co.il))
is a global operation in the liquid packaging industry encompassing
three production sites – Israel, Spain, and the United States – and has
grown to be one of the prominent companies in BIB and BID™ solutions,
with sales in over 40 countries. Aran offers a wide variety of bags
available in 1 liter to 1500 liter sizes, both aseptic and non-aseptic
for the food and non-food industry. Aran works together with its
partners - suppliers and customers - so that every household in the
world will benefit from healthy natural products, especially food and
beverage, through advanced packaging solutions using aseptic BID™
technologies.
About Goglio
Founded in 1850 and based in Daverio, Italy, Goglio (www.goglio.it)
is a multinational world-leading innovator focusing on sustainable and
customized flexible packaging solutions for liquid and dry applications
in the beverage, food, and industrial markets. With core competencies in
high- and low-acid aseptic, the company manufactures a wide range of
bags and pouches with fitments, in sizes up to 1,500 liters, suitable
for aseptically processed liquid and pump-able products. Goglio’s bags
are state-of-the-art in the industry and their performance guarantees
the best preservation of the packaged product even in extreme
conditions. As a systems supplier, Goglio manufactures high performance
packaging equipment for dry and liquid products, providing a seamless
integration of machine, material, and service to leading brand owners
worldwide.
About Boxxle
Based in Charleston, SC, Boxxle (www.boxxle.com)
manufactures premium, “smart” dispensers for flexible BID™ packaging.
Boxxle’s patented design ensures a constant pour rate for smooth
consistent dispensing from an elegant, user-friendly, blue-tooth enabled
appliance. Boxxle, when combined with BID™ packaging, helps keep
beverages fresh for weeks longer than traditional dispensing systems,
improving food safety, reducing waste, and increasing profit margins.
