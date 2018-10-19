IDC MarketScape Names Arcadia a Leader in U.S. Population Health Analytics 2018 Vendor Assessment

Arcadia recognized for “focus and clarity of purpose” around value based care, domain expertise in data aggregation for both payers and providers

Arcadia.io announced today that it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Population Health Analytics 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US44375418, October 2018). The report evaluated only those vendors that met stringent criteria for functionality, experience, and implementation depth to drive demonstrated population health results.

“Arcadia's positioning in the market and its products and services clearly support value-based care. This focus and clarity of purpose will serve clients and the organization well,” writes IDC analyst Cynthia Burghard. “Arcadia's wide range of services and/or technologies allows clients to rely on Arcadia where ever they are in their life cycle toward value-based care.”

“We are gratified to have been recognized by the IDC MarketScape for our leadership in this space and our ability to accelerate tangible outcomes for healthcare organizations under risk,” said Arcadia chief analytics officer Michael Gleeson. “From the $90M in savings our customers generated in the MSSP program to an 81% improvement in in-visit diagnosis capture, we’re proud of the transformational work enabled by Arcadia Analytics.”

Arcadia offers out-of-the-box integration for 40+ physical and behavioral EHRs, along with a range of other data sources including 100+ claims-based data feed formats. Arcadia’s proprietary cloud-based approach applies best-of-breed Big Data and data quality management technologies, predictive analytics and machine learning, and a deep understanding of clinical data in the wild to create a massively scalable, highly trusted data asset for value based care.

“With 10 years of experience working with both payer and provider data, Arcadia has developed significant domain expertise in the harvesting and curation of data from diverse sources,” writes Burghard. “This strength is reiterated by its clients and is a key differentiator.”

The IDC MarketScape also named Arcadia a Leader in a previous report, IDC MarketScape: U.S. Healthcare Clinical and Financial Analytic BPO Services 2017 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US43176217, December 2017).

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Arcadia.io

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 35 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.

