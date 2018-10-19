IDC MarketScape Names Arcadia a Leader in U.S. Population Health Analytics 2018 Vendor Assessment

Arcadia recognized for “focus and clarity of purpose” around value based
care, domain expertise in data aggregation for both payers and providers
Arcadia.io announced today that it was named a Leader in the IDC
MarketScape: U.S. Population Health Analytics 2018 Vendor Assessment
(Doc #US44375418, October 2018). The report evaluated only those vendors
that met stringent criteria for functionality, experience, and
implementation depth to drive demonstrated population health results.
“Arcadia's positioning in the market and its products and services
clearly support value-based care. This focus and clarity of purpose will
serve clients and the organization well,” writes IDC analyst Cynthia
Burghard. “Arcadia's wide range of services and/or technologies allows
clients to rely on Arcadia where ever they are in their life cycle
toward value-based care.”
“We are gratified to have been recognized by the IDC MarketScape for our
leadership in this space and our ability to accelerate tangible outcomes
for healthcare organizations under risk,” said Arcadia chief analytics
officer Michael Gleeson. “From the $90M
in savings our customers generated in the MSSP program to an 81%
improvement in in-visit diagnosis capture, we’re proud of the
transformational work enabled by Arcadia Analytics.”
Arcadia offers out-of-the-box integration for 40+ physical and
behavioral EHRs, along with a range of other data sources including 100+
claims-based data feed formats. Arcadia’s proprietary cloud-based
approach applies best-of-breed Big Data and data quality management
technologies, predictive analytics and machine learning, and a deep
understanding of clinical data in the wild to create a massively
scalable, highly trusted data asset for value based care.
“With 10 years of experience working with both payer and provider data,
Arcadia has developed significant domain expertise in the harvesting and
curation of data from diverse sources,” writes Burghard. “This strength
is reiterated by its clients and is a key differentiator.”
The IDC MarketScape also named Arcadia a Leader in a previous report,
IDC MarketScape: U.S. Healthcare Clinical and Financial Analytic BPO
Services 2017 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US43176217, December 2017).
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview
of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications
technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology
utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and
quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of
each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a
clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities
and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and
telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework
also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the
strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Arcadia.io
Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io)
is a population health management company, specializing in data
aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value based care. Our
customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts
through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset,
pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting
administrative staff with data when and where they need it with
applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia
has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different
physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning
that combs through variations in over 35 million longitudinal patient
records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia
software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest
risk bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve
the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside
Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and
outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.
