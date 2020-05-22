Log in
IDC Partners with TrustRadius to Deliver Essential New Webinar Series: Crisis through Recovery

05/22/2020 | 10:28am EDT

New market data and real-life insights unveiled to help CIOs and IT executives successfully lead their organization through the next phase of the pandemic and beyond

International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services, today announced a strategic partnership with TrustRadius, the most trusted customer voice and insights platform, to deliver a new webinar series, Crisis through Recovery. Through this series and new partnership, attendees will benefit from the combined market research and real-life insights needed to effectively navigate the next phase of this pandemic and successfully lead their IT organization to recovery. Presenters include Joseph Pucciarelli, Group Vice President and IT Advisor at IDC, and Megan Headley, Vice President of Research, TrustRadius. To register for the series, please visit here.

ClicktoTweet: IDC Partners with TrustRadius to Deliver Essential New Webinar Series: Crisis through Recovery. Register at bit.ly/2XctLBu

The new series, Crisis through Recovery, includes the following webinars:

  • Leading IT Response to the Pandemic: Examples from the Field – Wednesday, May 27th at 1:00 p.m. EDT. In this webinar, Joe and Megan will share industry data and advice gleaned from clients weathering the storm, including the impact on IT spend, examples from the field on effective strategies and technologies, and guidance on using this new environment as an opportunity.
  • A CIO Guide for Restarting Now – Wednesday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m. EDT. In this webinar, Joe and Megan will share the latest insights from technology leaders, report on IT market trends including IT acquisition priorities, and discuss the shifting evaluative frameworks organizations are employing as they weigh new technology investments.
  • Shifting Customer Requirements Dictate Needed New IT Capabilities - Wednesday, June 24th at 1:00 p.m. EDT. In this webinar, Joe and Megan will share IT organization response strategies, new technology buying patterns, and insights into required new IT capabilities and how they are being implemented.

"In these trying times, it's imperative we come together as an IT community and share ideas, best practices, and lessons learned as we forge ahead on the road to recovery," said Pucciarelli. "We are thrilled to partner with TrustRadius on this new webinar series to offer our collective insights and market data to support CIOs and IT executives as together we weather this storm and re-prioritize the strategies and technologies needed to effectively thrive in a post-pandemic world."

"Now, more than ever, it is our mission to support executives on their IT buying journey as the technology landscape shifts to meet new business requirements," said Headley. "Through this partnership and webinar series with IDC, a trusted resource for more than 50 years, we can help even more CIOs and IT executives with insights from the front lines on how best to pivot during these trying times and implement the technologies and strategies critical to long term success."

For more information on this webinar series, please contact Sarah Murray at sarah@attunecommunications.com or 781-378-2674.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the fastest growing, most trusted customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over 1 million B2B technology buyers use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.


© Business Wire 2020
