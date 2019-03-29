|
IDC : Reports Stronger Second Half of 2018 in Worldwide PC Monitor Market
03/29/2019 | 02:49pm EDT
The worldwide market for PC monitors experienced an overall
year-over-year decline of 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18).
However, quarterly growth remained unchanged with worldwide monitor
shipments totaling 31.4 million units in 4Q18, according to the
International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker.
"After four consecutive quarters of annual growth, the monitor market
contracted slightly in the fourth quarter," said Linn
Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays. "Yet, the
moderate global decline could be misleading given that seven of the top
nine country markets by shipments grew 4.7% in aggregate, while the
largest country market (China) and the fifth largest (India) declined
10.3% in aggregate. India is expected to recover sooner given that
inventory has been a major drag there. In China, continued poor
macroeconomic trends are projected to keep the monitor market soft
there."
IDC currently forecasts 118 million PC monitor units will be shipped for
the full year 2019, resulting in a year-over-year decline of 2.7% in
worldwide shipments to 30.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2019.
By 2020, worldwide shipments are expected to be roughly 114 million
units as the adoption of mobile devices at lower price points is
expected to continue.
Technology Highlights
-
Curved monitors grew 15.4% quarter over quarter and 27.1% year over
year in 4Q18 with 6.2% market share in 4Q18. This positive growth
trend will continue as more vendors enter the curved space.
-
21.5-inch and 23.8-inch wide monitors continue to dominate the
worldwide market with 21.7% and 17.8% market share respectively in
4Q18. Of the top 10 screen sizes, 23.8-inch and 27-inch wide saw the
largest year-over-year growth at 40.6% and 17.2%, respectively, in
4Q18.
-
Monitors with TV tuners held 3.0% market share in 4Q18, down from 4.8%
in 4Q17, led by LG and Samsung with a combined market share of 99.3%
in this category.
Vendor Highlights
-
Dell retained the top position in 4Q18 with worldwide market
share of 21.6% on shipments of over 6.7 million units. The vendor
posted strong year-over-year growth in Japan (33.4%), Central &
Eastern Europe (26.7%), and Western Europe (23.6%). The largest
growing screen sizes year-over-year included 31.5-inch and 37.5-inch
wide.
-
HP saw more than 4.5 million units shipped resulting in 14.6%
share in 4Q18. Substantial year-over-year unit increases were posted
in Japan (9.3%) and Latin America (24.7%), which contributed to a
total year-over-year increase of 1.5%.
-
Lenovo maintained its top 3 position with solid
quarter-over-quarter growth of 4.3% and nearly 4 million units
shipped. This was largely due to significant quarter-over-quarter
growth in Latin America (52.9%) and Canada (16.5%). In terms of screen
size growth, 27-inch & 23.8-inch wide monitors dominated with 141.4% &
115% year-over-year growth, respectively.
-
TPV experienced both year-over-year (-5.6%) and
quarter-over-quarter (-13.2%) declines in 4Q18. However, noteworthy
gains were made in their second best-selling region, Western Europe,
with 2.4% year-over-year growth and 33.1% quarter-over-quarter growth.
-
LG Electronics rounded out the Top 5 in 4Q18 with 2.5 million
units shipped. Despite a year-over-year decline of 8.5%, the vendor
witnessed year-over-year gains in the United States, Canada, and
Central & Eastern Europe.
|
|
Top 5 PC Monitor Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share,
and Year-Over-Year Growth,
Q4 2018
|
Company
|
|
|
4Q18
Shipments
|
|
|
4Q18 Market
Share
|
|
|
4Q17
Shipments
|
|
|
4Q17 Market
Share
|
|
|
Year-over-
Year Growth
|
1. Dell
|
|
|
6,784,411
|
|
|
21.6%
|
|
|
6,129,992
|
|
|
19.1%
|
|
|
10.7%
|
2. HP Inc.
|
|
|
4,573,262
|
|
|
14.6%
|
|
|
4,504,032
|
|
|
14.0%
|
|
|
1.5%
|
3. Lenovo
|
|
|
3,997,994
|
|
|
12.7%
|
|
|
4,095,048
|
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
-2.4%
|
4. TPV
|
|
|
3,719,124
|
|
|
11.8%
|
|
|
3,940,049
|
|
|
12.3%
|
|
|
-5.6%
|
5. LG Electronics
|
|
|
2,576,972
|
|
|
8.2%
|
|
|
2,816,612
|
|
|
8.8%
|
|
|
-8.5%
|
Others
|
|
|
9,757,976
|
|
|
31.1%
|
|
|
10,613,009
|
|
|
33.0%
|
|
|
-8.1%
|
Total
|
|
|
31,409,739
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
32,098,742
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, March 2019
|
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide
market share for the top 5 PC monitor vendors over the previous five
quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.
|
|
Top 5 PC Monitor Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share,
and Year-Over-Year Growth,
2018
|
Company
|
|
|
2018
Shipments
|
|
|
2018 Market
Share
|
|
|
2017
Shipments
|
|
|
2017 Market
Share
|
|
|
Year-over-
Year Growth
|
1. Dell
|
|
|
25,349,556
|
|
|
20.6%
|
|
|
22,658,856
|
|
|
18.8%
|
|
|
11.9%
|
2. HP Inc.
|
|
|
18,023,391
|
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
16,192,022
|
|
|
13.4%
|
|
|
11.3%
|
3. TPV
|
|
|
15,979,094
|
|
|
13.0%
|
|
|
16,519,477
|
|
|
13.7%
|
|
|
-3.3%
|
4. Lenovo
|
|
|
13,749,786
|
|
|
11.2%
|
|
|
13,402,412
|
|
|
11.1%
|
|
|
2.6%
|
5. LG Electronics
|
|
|
10,612,094
|
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
10,997,573
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
-3.5%
|
Others
|
|
|
39,086,915
|
|
|
31.8%
|
|
|
41,038,271
|
|
|
34.0%
|
|
|
-4.8-%
|
Total
|
|
|
122,800,836
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
120,808,611
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, March 2019
|
About IDC Trackers
IDC
Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor
share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than
100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research
processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and
monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly
excel deliverables and on-line query tools. The IDC Tracker Charts app
allows users to view data charts from the most recent IDC Tracker
products on their iPhone
and iPad.
The IDC Tracker Chart app is also available for Android
Phones and Android
Tablets.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005501/en/
© Business Wire 2019
|
|