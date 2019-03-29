Log in
IDC : Reports Stronger Second Half of 2018 in Worldwide PC Monitor Market

03/29/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

The worldwide market for PC monitors experienced an overall year-over-year decline of 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18). However, quarterly growth remained unchanged with worldwide monitor shipments totaling 31.4 million units in 4Q18, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker.

"After four consecutive quarters of annual growth, the monitor market contracted slightly in the fourth quarter," said Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays. "Yet, the moderate global decline could be misleading given that seven of the top nine country markets by shipments grew 4.7% in aggregate, while the largest country market (China) and the fifth largest (India) declined 10.3% in aggregate. India is expected to recover sooner given that inventory has been a major drag there. In China, continued poor macroeconomic trends are projected to keep the monitor market soft there."

IDC currently forecasts 118 million PC monitor units will be shipped for the full year 2019, resulting in a year-over-year decline of 2.7% in worldwide shipments to 30.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2019. By 2020, worldwide shipments are expected to be roughly 114 million units as the adoption of mobile devices at lower price points is expected to continue.

Technology Highlights

  • Curved monitors grew 15.4% quarter over quarter and 27.1% year over year in 4Q18 with 6.2% market share in 4Q18. This positive growth trend will continue as more vendors enter the curved space.
  • 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch wide monitors continue to dominate the worldwide market with 21.7% and 17.8% market share respectively in 4Q18. Of the top 10 screen sizes, 23.8-inch and 27-inch wide saw the largest year-over-year growth at 40.6% and 17.2%, respectively, in 4Q18.
  • Monitors with TV tuners held 3.0% market share in 4Q18, down from 4.8% in 4Q17, led by LG and Samsung with a combined market share of 99.3% in this category.

Vendor Highlights

  • Dell retained the top position in 4Q18 with worldwide market share of 21.6% on shipments of over 6.7 million units. The vendor posted strong year-over-year growth in Japan (33.4%), Central & Eastern Europe (26.7%), and Western Europe (23.6%). The largest growing screen sizes year-over-year included 31.5-inch and 37.5-inch wide.
  • HP saw more than 4.5 million units shipped resulting in 14.6% share in 4Q18. Substantial year-over-year unit increases were posted in Japan (9.3%) and Latin America (24.7%), which contributed to a total year-over-year increase of 1.5%.
  • Lenovo maintained its top 3 position with solid quarter-over-quarter growth of 4.3% and nearly 4 million units shipped. This was largely due to significant quarter-over-quarter growth in Latin America (52.9%) and Canada (16.5%). In terms of screen size growth, 27-inch & 23.8-inch wide monitors dominated with 141.4% & 115% year-over-year growth, respectively.
  • TPV experienced both year-over-year (-5.6%) and quarter-over-quarter (-13.2%) declines in 4Q18. However, noteworthy gains were made in their second best-selling region, Western Europe, with 2.4% year-over-year growth and 33.1% quarter-over-quarter growth.
  • LG Electronics rounded out the Top 5 in 4Q18 with 2.5 million units shipped. Despite a year-over-year decline of 8.5%, the vendor witnessed year-over-year gains in the United States, Canada, and Central & Eastern Europe.
 

Top 5 PC Monitor Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth,
Q4 2018

Company    

4Q18
Shipments

   

4Q18 Market
Share

   

4Q17
Shipments

   

4Q17 Market
Share

   

Year-over-
Year Growth

1. Dell     6,784,411     21.6%     6,129,992     19.1%     10.7%
2. HP Inc.     4,573,262     14.6%     4,504,032     14.0%     1.5%
3. Lenovo     3,997,994     12.7%     4,095,048     12.8%     -2.4%
4. TPV     3,719,124     11.8%     3,940,049     12.3%     -5.6%
5. LG Electronics     2,576,972     8.2%     2,816,612     8.8%     -8.5%
Others     9,757,976     31.1%     10,613,009     33.0%     -8.1%
Total     31,409,739     100.0%     32,098,742     100.0%     -2.1%
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, March 2019
 

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share for the top 5 PC monitor vendors over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

 

Top 5 PC Monitor Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth,
2018

Company    

2018
Shipments

   

2018 Market
Share

   

2017
Shipments

   

2017 Market
Share

   

Year-over-
Year Growth

1. Dell     25,349,556     20.6%     22,658,856     18.8%     11.9%
2. HP Inc.     18,023,391     14.7%     16,192,022     13.4%     11.3%
3. TPV     15,979,094     13.0%     16,519,477     13.7%     -3.3%
4. Lenovo     13,749,786     11.2%     13,402,412     11.1%     2.6%
5. LG Electronics     10,612,094     8.6%     10,997,573     9.1%     -3.5%
Others     39,086,915     31.8%     41,038,271     34.0%     -4.8-%
Total     122,800,836     100.0%     120,808,611     100.0%     -2.1%
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, March 2019
 

About IDC Trackers
IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools. The IDC Tracker Charts app allows users to view data charts from the most recent IDC Tracker products on their iPhone and iPad. The IDC Tracker Chart app is also available for Android Phones and Android Tablets.

About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
