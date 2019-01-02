IDC Research : Welcomes Andrew Meyers as Research Director, Oil & Gas for Energy Insights

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., January 2, 2019 - IDC Energy Insights today announced the appointment of Andrew Meyers, Research Director, Oil & Gas. Meyers will be responsible for developing and leading IDC's global research on upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas operations. His core research coverage will include the ongoing and accelerating digital transformation in the oil & gas industry. Based on his background covering the energy space, his research will also place an emphasis on how digital transformation is changing energy markets and business models in the sector.

Prior to joining IDC, Meyers was Associate Director of Westwood Global Energy Group, a private equity sponsored oil & gas research and advisory firm. He led the Americas Consulting practice providing strategy and market intelligence to corporate, financial, and government clients. Prior to Westwood, he was a Project Manager for boutique consultancy Decision Strategies. Before joining Decision Strategies, Meyers began his career as an Analyst for Anadarko Petroleum, a large oil & gas exploration and production company. Combining his experience as an analyst and as a practitioner in the oil & gas industry, Meyers will be well positioned to prioritize research topics and communicate the need for digital transformation in the industry. Meyers has an M.B.A. from Duke University Fuqua School of Business and a B.B.A. in Finance from Texas Tech University. He is frequent speaker, presenter, and moderator at industry conferences as well as providing analysis for multiple media outlets including Reuters, Oil & Gas Financial Journal, Journal of Petroleum Technology, Drilling Contractor Magazine, and many others.

'Andrew brings a wealth of experience and knowledge on oil & gas markets and operations to IDC,' said Kevin Prouty, group vice president, IDC Energy and Manufacturing Insights. 'From working in land offices to advising oil & gas companies on numerous topics, Andrew has the perfect background for leading IDC Insight's worldwide oil & gas practice.'

