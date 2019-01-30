IDC's Smart Cities Spending Guide Expands Its Coverage to More Than 100 Cities

International Data Corporation (IDC)
has expanded its Worldwide
Semiannual Smart Cities Spending Guide to include more than 100
cities and 30 use cases. The additional coverage is designed to provide
deeper insight into smart cities investment priorities, programs, and
use cases. In a new update to the Spending Guide, IDC forecasts
worldwide spending on smart cities initiatives to reach $95.8 billion in
2019, an increase of 17.7% over 2018. Singapore, New York City, Tokyo,
and London will each invest more than $1 billion in smart cities
programs this year.
"The smart cities market is extremely dynamic, and while only a small
number of cities have the budget for large scale integrated projects,
our database of 100 cities, which includes most of the largest capitals
and innovative cities around the world, only represents around one
quarter of global smart city spending," said Serena
Da Rold, program manager in IDC's Customer
Insights & Analysis group. "There is a long tail of cities
focusing on specific issues or looking for cross-departmental
transformation on a smaller scale. These cities represent a big
opportunity for providers of smart city solutions that can be replicated
and adapted to address specific use cases in different cities,
leveraging the experience gained in a similar context."
Initiatives related to data-driven public safety, intelligent
transportation, and resilient energy and infrastructure will attract the
largest share of funding in 2019, but key use cases in the areas of
economic development and civic engagement, and sustainable planning and
administration will also see considerable investments.
The smart cities use cases that will receive the most funding in 2019
include fixed visual surveillance, advanced public transit, smart
outdoor lighting, intelligent traffic management, and connected back
office. Together, these five use cases will represent 34% of worldwide
spending this year. Strong investment growth in intelligent traffic
management solutions will make it the third largest use case in 2020,
overtaking smart outdoor lighting. The use case that will see the
fastest spending growth over the 2017-2022 forecast period is officer
wearables, which includes smart apparel, smart headsets and glasses, and
smart holsters. Other use cases that will experience significant
spending growth include digital twin and vehicle-to-everything (V2X)
connectivity.
On a geographic basis, the Asia/Pacific region represents over 40% of
total spending on smart cities initiatives, while the Americas represent
around one third, and Europe, Middle East and Africa around one quarter
of the global opportunity. Alongside the big picture provided by the
regional distribution of spending, city-level detail provides a useful
measure of national commitment. In the United States, for example, only
four cities (New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Chicago)
are forecast to spend more than $300 million on smart cities programs
this year. In comparison, eleven cities in China will exceed the $300
million level in 2019.
"In the Asia/Pacific region, the exponential growth and diversity of
smart city initiatives in second- and third-tier cities are continually
challenging many first-tier cities to transform. With competition for
talent and foreign direct investment being even more intense today,
these socioeconomic hubs provide huge openings for solution providers to
aid in seamless connectivity and collaborations, enhanced productivity
and automation, as well as address security and privacy concerns," said Gerald
Wang, Head of IDC Asia Pacific Public Sector research.
"By identifying and forecasting the key projects and initiatives being
funded worldwide by Smart Cities and Communities, IDC has a depth and
breadth of data that allows us to offer unique intelligence to suppliers
and buyers of technologies in this high-growth market," said Ruthbea
Yesner, vice president of IDC Government Insights and Smart
Cities programs. "As the market keeps evolving via new offerings,
new entrants, and new partnerships, this information will become
increasingly valuable."
IDC's Worldwide
Semiannual Smart Cities Spending Guide quantifies the expected
technology opportunity around smart cities initiatives from a regional
and worldwide level. Spending data is available for nine regions with 30
distinct use cases across five strategic priorities and eight technology
categories. In addition, the spending guide offers a complementary
Cities dataset, providing smart city spending for more than 100 cities
across nine regions. The spending guide is designed to provide IT
vendors with insights into this rapidly growing market and how the
market will develop over the five-year forecast period.
About IDC Spending Guides
IDC's Spending Guides provide
detail on key technology markets from a regional, vertical industry, use
case, buyer, and technology perspective. The spending guides are
delivered via pivot table format or custom query tool, allowing the user
to easily extract meaningful information about each market by viewing
data trends and relationships.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
