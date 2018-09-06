IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Ethernet Switch Tracker Shows Solid Growth in Q2 2018 While Router Market Sees Mixed Results

The worldwide Ethernet switch market (Layer 2/3) recorded $6.7 billion
in revenue in the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18), an increase of 4.8%
year over year. Meanwhile, the worldwide total enterprise and service
provider (SP) router market recorded $3.8 billion in revenue in 2Q18,
decreasing 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. These growth rates are
according to results published in the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Quarterly
Ethernet Switch Tracker and IDC
Quarterly Router Tracker.
Ethernet Switch Market Highlights
From a geographic perspective, the 2Q18 Ethernet switch market recorded
its strongest growth in the Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) region
(APeJ), which increased 16.6% year over year in 2Q18. The China market,
which makes up the largest share of the region's total, drove the growth
with a 26.4% revenue increase between 2Q17 and 2Q18. Hong Kong saw the
largest growth in the region, up 45.6% compared to a year earlier, while
Taiwan was up 19.2%.
The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region also saw solid growth in
Ethernet switch sales with regional revenue up 7.0% year over year,
driven by the region's largest market, Saudi Arabia, which grew 11.0%
from a year earlier. Qatar had the standout performance in the region
with 26.0% year-over-year growth. Central and Eastern Europe grew 5.4%
year over year with the region's largest market, Russia, increasing
10.4% while Hungary grew 14.8% year over year. The Western Europe region
grew 4.3% from 2Q17 with Germany – the region's largest market –
increasing 13.2% year over year. Japan grew 3.8% while the United
States, the largest regional market in the world, was down 1.6% year
over year.
"Dynamics in the Ethernet switching market continue to shift as
enterprise and service providers are demanding higher-speed Ethernet
switch products," said Rohit
Mehra, vice president, Network
Infrastructure at IDC. "While different regions are at varying
stages of maturity, the market is clearly looking to capitalize on new
equipment, which is helping to drive vendor revenue growth."
100Gb Ethernet switch revenue continues to grow rapidly as adoption by
hyperscale cloud providers and large enterprises accelerates. 100Gb
shipments reached more than 2.8 million ports and $893.5 million in
revenue in 2Q18. 100Gb now accounts for 13.2% of total market revenue,
compared to 8.1% during the same quarter in 2017. 25GbE switch products
continue to gain traction with shipments exceeding 2.0 million ports and
$197 million in revenue in 2Q18. Port shipments of 40GbE, meanwhile,
grew 2.1% year over year, but price erosion for these products led 40
GbE revenues to fall 13.5% compared to last year. The 10Gb market
continues to see healthy growth but pricing pressure is also holding
back revenue increases. 10Gb shipments in 2Q18 grew 22.8% year over year
but revenues dropped 5.2%. Meanwhile, 1Gb remains the primary
connectivity technology for enterprise campus and branch deployments,
driving 1Gb port shipments to 109.9 million in 2Q18, growing 6.1% year
over year with market share remaining steady at 66.6% of all ports
shipped. In terms of revenue, 1Gb was up 1.4% year over year.
Router Market Highlights
The worldwide enterprise and service provider router market fell 2.5% on
a year-over-year basis in 2Q18 with the service provider segment, which
accounts for 76.9% of the market, declining 3.9% and the enterprise
portion growing 2.5% year over year. The service provider segment was
negatively impacted by weak CAPEX spending by major communications
service providers, especially in the United States.
The combined enterprise and service provider router market saw varied
regional performance in 2Q18, with APeJ buoying the market, up 8.6% year
over year. MEA increased 6.1% compared to a year earlier. The U.S.,
which is the largest worldwide market, had a rough quarter with
year-over-year revenues down 16.5% in 2Q18. Central and Eastern Europe
grew 1.7% while Western Europe was off 0.8% year over year.
Vendor Highlights
Cisco finished 2Q18 with a 3.9% year-over-year decline in
Ethernet switch revenues and market share of 50.1%. In the hotly
contested and fast growing combined 25Gb/50Gb/100Gb segment, Cisco is
the market leader with 34.6% revenue share, which is down from the 41.2%
share it held in 2Q17. Cisco saw its combined service provider and
enterprise router revenue decrease 15.2% year over year in 2Q18, while
its market share came in at 35.7% in 2Q18, down from 41.0% in 2Q17.
Enterprise router sales were off 7.9% while service provider sales fell
18.9% year over year.
Huawei continued to perform well in both the Ethernet switch and
the router markets on an annualized basis. Huawei's Ethernet switch
revenue grew 24.1% year over year in 2Q18 for a market share of 10.0%,
up from 8.5% in 2Q17. Huawei's enterprise and service provider router
revenue increased 23.3% year over year to finish with 31.7% share
compared to 25.1% of the total router market in 2Q17.
Arista Networks performed well in 2Q18 with its Ethernet
switching revenue rising 25.7% year over year, earning a market share of
6.6%, up from 5.5% in 2Q17. 100Gb accounts for close to 60% of Arista's
revenue as hyperscale and other public cloud providers account for a
large part of Arista's business.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Ethernet switch revenue grew
21.8% from 2Q17 to 2Q18 and its market share rose to 6.5% from 5.6%
during that time.
Juniper's Ethernet switch revenue fell 7.7% year over year in
2Q18, bringing its market share to 3.8% compared to 4.3% in 2Q17.
Juniper also saw a 14.3% decrease in combined service provider and
enterprise router revenues with market share falling to 12.8% compared
to 14.6% in 2Q17.
"While the Ethernet switch market performed well across most segments
and regions in 2Q18, the hyperscale cloud providers continue to increase
their impact on the overall market," said Petr
Jirovsky, research manager, IDC
Networking Trackers. "The dynamic Ethernet switching market is
challenging for vendors but also offers them new opportunities to grow
their business by helping customers navigate the new multicloud world
and seamlessly deploy infrastructure across public cloud, on-premises
datacenters, and campus environments."
The IDC
Quarterly Ethernet Switch Tracker and the IDC
Quarterly Router Tracker provide total market size and vendor shares
for the Ethernet switch and router technologies in an easy-to-use Excel
pivot table format. The geographic coverage for both the Ethernet switch
market and the router market includes eight major regions (USA, Canada,
Latin America, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan, Western Europe,
Central and Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and 60
countries. The Ethernet switch market is further segmented by speed
(100Mb, 1000Mb, 10Gb, 25Gb, 40Gb, 50Gb, 100Gb), product (fixed managed,
fixed unmanaged, modular), and layer (L2, L3, ADC). Measurement for the
Ethernet switch market is provided in vendor revenue, value, and port
shipments. The router market is further split by product (high-end,
mid-range, low-end, SOHO), deployment (service provider, enterprise),
connectivity (core, edge), and the measurements are in vendor revenue,
value, and unit shipments.
For more information about IDC's Quarterly Ethernet Switch and Router
Trackers, please contact Kathy Nagamine (knagamine@idc.com).
About IDC Trackers
IDC
Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor
share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than
100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research
processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and
monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly
excel deliverables and online query tools.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
