IDEMIA : Invests Further in APAC Border Processing Capability Platform

09/24/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

‘Gen 3.0’ platform to expand on the collaboration with strategic border customers in the Asia Pacific region

Building on its recently renewed business in the region, IDEMIA is expanding its investment in its people in Canberra and Sydney.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006086/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The growing organization is driven by the adaptation of the Gen 3.0 Border & Airport platform for the local market with a portfolio of solutions for a seamless traveller experience across the whole Border and Airport process.

The teams are placed as close as possible to customer operations to foster innovation and incubate new concepts, whilst being part of IDEMIA’s global innovation community and benefiting from its worldwide and multi-sectorial research and development capacity.

This leading edge passenger facilitation capability was refined and productised for scalability through IDEMIA’s work with the award winning Singapore Changi airport in Terminals 3 and 4 and is now being further adapted to the other markets in Asia Pacific.

The Gen 3.0 platform is built on IDEMIA’s world leading technology in contactless biometrics: a highly scalable and industrial biometric engine and on the move to contactless sensors for Face, Iris and Fingerprint recognition. It is a proven and ready to deliver on a vision of contactless passenger processing at the airport.

The suite includes an innovative walkthrough eGate, designed for the free flow of passengers while guaranteeing they are seen, recognised and cleared by authorities. The new solution is also designed to alleviate some of the pressures on authorities where most legitimate travellers will be processed in self service and Officers will intervene by exception, being empowered by mobile-based business applications allowing Officers to operate while roaming the airport floor.

A significant part of the suite is already deployed in airports across Asia Pacific and with the additional investment in its Australian footprint IDEMIA will reinforce further its capacity to deliver.

Tim Ferris, IDEMIA’s President for Asia Pacific Region, said: “The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of Border & Airport innovation and it remains a strategic growth market for IDEMIA. Through the expansion of our capacity in Australia, we will better support our customers in the region and continue the development of a very successful suite of products and solutions for the global markets”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter


© Business Wire 2019
