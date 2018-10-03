IDEMIA : Launches Its Asia Pacific Headquarters and Innovation Centre in Singapore

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced today the official opening of its APAC headquarters, in the presence of Marc Abensour, Ambassador of France to the Republic of Singapore, Didier Lamouche, IDEMIA CEO, and Eric Duforest, IDEMIA APAC President.

Singapore’s Smart Nation vision, its status as a leading innovation and financial hub, and gateway to the rest of Asia Pacific made the city-state an attractive location for IDEMIA to establish its regional headquarters.

Located at 21 Media Circle, the headquarters also incorporates an Innovation Centre highlighting the Group’s commitment to the region while reinforcing IDEMIA’s vision of securing identities with convenience in this digital transformation era.

The Innovation Centre will showcase advanced technologies in identity security to support partners and customers on their digital transformation journey, offering seamless experiences with next-generation technologies without compromising security. Featured solutions include an automated air passenger boarding process, advanced mobility solutions, IoT innovation, video analytics, mobile payments and a new generation biometric and display payment card.

IDEMIA in Singapore

IDEMIA’s border control technologies are currently deployed in Terminal 4 of Singapore’s state-of-the-art Changi International Airport. The fully automated departure process at Terminal 4 combines the best of biometric accuracy, design efficiency and program execution, based on IDEMIA’s expertise in biometrics, border control and system integration.

The solutions include:

Biometric capture of passengers to facilitate automated bag drop, immigration and boarding

Automated immigration and boarding gates

Passenger process facilitation platform, linking various airport and airlines systems

To date, more than 6 million passengers have passed through IDEMIA-powered gantries at Terminal 4. This implementation serves as a first step for Changi Airport with plans to deploy more of IDEMIA’s border control technologies in the upcoming Terminal 5.

“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Singapore as it’s an ideal backdrop for building the future of digital security in APAC. As identity theft is the most common type of cybercrime that transcends borders, it is critical for governments, airports and border controls to bolster national security whenever and wherever security matters. Our next-generation and innovative solutions enable nations and enforcement agencies to substantially improve security capabilities in today’s connected environment, while ensuring convenience and seamless processing of citizens’ identities,” said Didier Lamouche, Chief Executive Officer, IDEMIA.

“I am delighted that IDEMIA has chosen Singapore to establish its headquarters and innovation centre, as Singapore is in the forefront of introducing new initiatives to steer innovation and digitalisation. As identity security is of paramount importance in today’s digital age, IDEMIA is in good stead to boost national and citizen security in Singapore and the region. This announcement is also timely as 2018 has been declared the France-Singapore Year of Innovation which recently led to the signing of a joint roadmap for deepening cooperation in digital innovation, internet governance and cybersecurity during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Paris in July 2018. Singapore and France share a synergy in enhancing our innovation ecosystem, and as more French companies continue to establish its presence in Singapore, I am confident that the collaborations between both countries will deepen, to create more opportunities for enterprises and consumers,” said His Excellency Mr Marc Abensour, Ambassador of France to Singapore.

IDEMIA’s entry into the Asia-Pacific makes an exciting period for the group. Today a leading player in the identification and authentication sector, the group has four R&D centres in Asia Pacific and serves clients in over 20 countries within the region.

With governments and organisations accelerating their pace of digital transformation across Asia, IDEMIA’s APAC headquarters will power the group’s geographical footprint within the region.

