IDEMIA : Launches Its Asia Pacific Headquarters and Innovation Centre in Singapore

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced today the
official opening of its APAC headquarters, in the presence of Marc
Abensour, Ambassador of France to the Republic of Singapore, Didier
Lamouche, IDEMIA CEO, and Eric Duforest, IDEMIA APAC President.
Singapore’s Smart Nation vision, its status as a leading innovation and
financial hub, and gateway to the rest of Asia Pacific made the
city-state an attractive location for IDEMIA to establish its regional
headquarters.
Located at 21 Media Circle, the headquarters also incorporates an
Innovation Centre highlighting the Group’s commitment to the region
while reinforcing IDEMIA’s vision of securing identities with
convenience in this digital transformation era.
The Innovation Centre will showcase advanced technologies in identity
security to support partners and customers on their digital
transformation journey, offering seamless experiences with
next-generation technologies without compromising security. Featured
solutions include an automated air passenger boarding process, advanced
mobility solutions, IoT innovation, video analytics, mobile payments and
a new generation biometric and display payment card.
IDEMIA in Singapore
IDEMIA’s border control technologies are currently deployed in Terminal
4 of Singapore’s state-of-the-art Changi International Airport. The
fully automated departure process at Terminal 4 combines the best of
biometric accuracy, design efficiency and program execution, based on
IDEMIA’s expertise in biometrics, border control and system integration.
The solutions include:
-
Biometric capture of passengers to facilitate automated bag drop,
immigration and boarding
-
Automated immigration and boarding gates
-
Passenger process facilitation platform, linking various airport and
airlines systems
To date, more than 6 million passengers have passed through
IDEMIA-powered gantries at Terminal 4. This implementation serves as a
first step for Changi Airport with plans to deploy more of IDEMIA’s
border control technologies in the upcoming Terminal 5.
“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Singapore as it’s an
ideal backdrop for building the future of digital security in APAC. As
identity theft is the most common type of cybercrime that transcends
borders, it is critical for governments, airports and border controls to
bolster national security whenever and wherever security matters. Our
next-generation and innovative solutions enable nations and enforcement
agencies to substantially improve security capabilities in today’s
connected environment, while ensuring convenience and seamless
processing of citizens’ identities,” said Didier Lamouche, Chief
Executive Officer, IDEMIA.
“I am delighted that IDEMIA has chosen Singapore to establish its
headquarters and innovation centre, as Singapore is in the forefront of
introducing new initiatives to steer innovation and digitalisation. As
identity security is of paramount importance in today’s digital age,
IDEMIA is in good stead to boost national and citizen security in
Singapore and the region. This announcement is also timely as 2018 has
been declared the France-Singapore Year of Innovation which recently led
to the signing of a joint roadmap for deepening cooperation in digital
innovation, internet governance and cybersecurity during Prime Minister
Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Paris in July 2018. Singapore and France
share a synergy in enhancing our innovation ecosystem, and as more
French companies continue to establish its presence in Singapore, I am
confident that the collaborations between both countries will deepen, to
create more opportunities for enterprises and consumers,” said His
Excellency Mr Marc Abensour, Ambassador of France to Singapore.
IDEMIA’s entry into the Asia-Pacific makes an exciting period for the
group. Today a leading player in the identification and authentication
sector, the group has four R&D centres in Asia Pacific and serves
clients in over 20 countries within the region.
With governments and organisations accelerating their pace of digital
transformation across Asia, IDEMIA’s APAC headquarters will power the
group’s geographical footprint within the region.
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an
increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and
consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that
are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live
in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we
think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or
for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure,
authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from
Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have
joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and
14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
For more information, head to www.idemia.com.
