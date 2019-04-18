Log in
IDEMIA : Provides NOS with eSIM Management Solutions

04/18/2019 | 06:50am EDT

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is proud to have been selected by NOS, a Portuguese operator, to launch an eSIM subscription management service.

At the occasion of the launch of the first ever eSIM (embedded SIM) service on the Portuguese market, NOS today introduces with IDEMIA an eSIM subscription management commercial service for the consumer market, based on a physical voucher approach and future evolution towards a digital voucher.

As a major actor in the telecom field, IDEMIA is at the forefront of the digital revolution and is committed to bringing protected and convenient experiences to mobile operator customers. IDEMIA will be providing NOS its eSIM management solutions that will provide instant digital connectivity that allows users to connect any electronic device straight out-of-the-box and link multiple devices to the same mobile subscription.
eSIM offers a streamlined user experience when it comes to managing cellular connectivity for Enterprises. According to ABI Research, eSIM-enabled device shipments will grow from 224 million in 2018 to nearly 700 million in 2022.

The technology takes into account:

  • A subscription manager (SM-DP+)
  • A voucher which contains a QR code to activate the device when the end-user scans it
  • Professional services to support the integration with NOS systems
  • Support and maintenance for a 3-year period.

Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA declares: “IDEMIA is thrilled and honored to have been selected by NOS Comunicaçöes, the number one mobile network operator in Portugal, to provide its latest eSIM management solution. IDEMIA has a worldwide experience and the ability to provide the best technology to ensure a seamless experience for connected consumers thanks to its eSIM solution.”

Daniel Beato, head of B2C Product & Marketing at NOS says: “NOS is proud to be the first operator in Portugal to offer an eSIM subscription management commercial service. The partnership with IDEMIA, its capabilities to deploy the solution in a short timeframe and its proven experience in eSIM management capabilities, was fundamental to the process.”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is leader in Pay TV, new generation broad band services and in cinema distribution. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services. NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.8 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.8 million fixed telephone and 1.4 million fixed broad band Internet customers. For more information, go to: http://www.nos.pt/institucional


© Business Wire 2019
