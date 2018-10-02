IDEMIA : Recognised by Westpac for “PayWear”, The Wearable Enabling Convenient Payments

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has been awarded
“Innovation Partner of the Year” by Westpac, Australia’s market leader
in point of sale consumer and commercial finance.
At Westpac’s supplier dinner in presence of its core suppliers from
various industries, IDEMIA received an Innovation award, in recognition
for the success that the PayWear product has achieved since it was
launched in late 2017.
Locally designed and developed by IDEMIA in Australia in close
collaboration with Westpac, the Westpac PayWear is part of a new
generation of payment wearables, made for everyday life. The device is
waterproof, does not require recharging and is durable enough to be worn
every day.
The success of PayWear in the Australian market is in keeping with the
immense popularity of contactless payments, with over 85% of payments
occurring over contactless interfaces, whether by card, mobile phone or
the new wave of wearables.
The PayWear accessory includes a new card (similar to a mobile phone SIM
card), a wristband and a “keeper”, a silicone pocket that can be
attached to most watches or activity trackers. To pay, the customer
simply taps the accessory wherever contactless payments are accepted and
the transaction will be debited from their everyday bank account.
Using the same contactless technology as customer’s existing debit or
credit card, Westpac PayWear means that customers can make purchases
without the need for a wallet or a phone. In that respect, combined with
the current Transport for NSW open-loop payments trial, a Westpac
customer could pay to ride the ferry from the Sydney central business
district to Manly, go for a swim at the beach and buy lunch afterwards…
without even needing to carry a wallet!
Vincent Mouret, Vice-President for Financial Institutions in APAC at
IDEMIA explained: “This new type of payment wearable fits really well
with the Australian lifestyle, where people look for both convenience
and security. The ability to pay for a coffee or breakfast after a surf
session, a workout or a bike ride is appealing to a broad section of the
local community, and so far the feedback has been fantastic. We are
confident that this Westpac partnership will keep growing and meet new
client needs in the future.”
IDEMIA has supplied and supported Westpac with the PayWear Contactless
Chip along with wristbands, keepers and packaging. The wearable product
is in addition to the supply of cards for Westpac, which IDEMIA has
performed since 2013.
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for
an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and
consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that
are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we
live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way
we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals
or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure,
authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from
Financial, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT sectors.
With close to €3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming
together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security
(Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80
nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.
