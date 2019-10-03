Log in
IDEMIA : Trusted to Support the Australian Border for Five More Years

10/03/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

The Department of Home Affairs renews its trust in IDEMIA through a long-term contract for the provision of the automated Arrivals Border Control solution ‘SmartGate’

IDEMIA and the Australian Border agency, who have been working together since 2004, have just signed a new contract that extends the relationship for another five years for the provision of SmartGate as part of the Arrival process into Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005746/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This contract caters for the sustainment of the existing capability, made of Kiosks and eGates, and includes upgrades and technology trials to allow the Department to keep at the leading edge of technology and border security.

IDEMIA will replace the existing Kiosks with next-generation-ready technology that will ensure Australia remains at the forefront of border advances. Along with the new Kiosks will be a refurbishment of the existing eGates and the provision of trials of a next generation solution.

The renewed relationship with IDEMIA leverages and reinforces the strategic capabilities IDEMIA already provides to the other border agencies notably in New Zealand as well as with key regional hubs in Singapore and the Middle East, creating a strong user community to drive excellence in the region.

IDEMIA is committed to retain and expand its innovation capability in Canberra and Sydney to foster an on-going pipeline of innovation into the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter


© Business Wire 2019
