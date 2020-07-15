IDEMIA : Wins the Security Industry Association (SIA) Award for the Best New Biometric Product for Its VisionPass Advanced Facial Recognition Device

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announces that VisionPass, its newly launched advanced facial recognition device, won the SIA New Product Showcase Award in the Biometric category, at a virtual ceremony held on July 9th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005029/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

IDEMIA’s team defended the company’s submission in front of the judges by giving a “behind the curtain” overview of why and how IDEMIA developed this product, from a blank sheet of paper, listening to partners’ and clients’ pain points, as well as to their needs in terms of performance, reliability, user experience, etc.

The team then explained the technical choices made by its R&D team to meet these very demanding requirements and come up with what is now confirmed with this award, as the most advanced facial recognition terminal on the market.

Its 2D+3D+infrared cameras, combined with AI-trained algorithms, deliver unrivalled performance:

Fully hygienic and frictionless – no need to stop and fix the device, it automatically adapts to the size of the person (120-200cm) and tolerates facial angles

Accurate and fast – up to 30 people per minute, up to 40,000 users

Effective in full sun or total darkness without the need for any dazzling flash, and works with all skin colors

Resistant to identity theft attempts by photo presentation or 3D mask.

IDEMIA already received a similar Award in 2018 for MorphoWave Compact, a biometric device that can scan and verify four fingerprints in less than a second thanks to a totally contactless and hygienic hand gesture.

This new Award, this time for a facial recognition device, confirms IDEMIA’s supremacy in the field of contactless biometrics for security applications.

“We did not develop the most advanced terminal just for the sake of the innovation challenge, but because it was necessary to meet all needs expressed by our customers: speed, accuracy, reliability and a true frictionless user experience. Since its launch last May, we have experienced a strong demand for VisionPass. Combined with this prestigious SIA award, this is indeed a true reward for all our teams who worked on this new product. Today, with VisionPass and MorphoWave, we offer the most powerful contactless biometric offer on the market,” commented Yves Portalier, Executive Vice President of the Biometric Devices & Automotive Business Unit at IDEMIA.

“SIA congratulates IDEMIA on being selected as the winner of the Biometrics category award in SIA’s 2020 New Product Showcase,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “It is this kind of continuous innovation and drive to succeed that brings the security industry forward and contributes to the safety and security of our world.”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

About the Security Industry Association (SIA)

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,000 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members’ interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry’s top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.

About the SIA New Product Showcase Awards

This flagship awards program in partnership with ISC West recognizes innovative security products, services and solutions. Since its inception in 1979, the SIA New Product Showcase has been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2020, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 23 product and service categories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005029/en/