IDEMIA : to Partner with ONFIDO to Streamline Digital Identity Verification and Customer Onboarding for Financial Institutions

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced a
partnership with ONFIDO, a global leader in Identity Verification, to
enhance Digital Identity Verification and Customer Onboarding for
Financial Institutions.
Financial institutions have a strong requirement to verify identities
when providing trusted services to clients and to comply with
regulations (Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering…), but also to
fight against fast-growing identity fraud.
Worldwide leader in biometrics and ID document issuance, IDEMIA has
joined forces with Onfido to further enhance its Augmented Identity Hub.
Onfido brings its cutting edge expertise and experience in advanced
technology including Artificial Intelligence, biometric facial
recognition and machine learning.
Instead of driving customers to physical branches, the joint solution
helps Financial Institutions to deliver a hassle-free online experience
and, therefore, boost customer acquisition and improve operational
efficiency. The solution enables to simply verify user’s ID and then
ensures the person holding the ID is the same person, by comparing the
identity document to a selfie.
With built-in global verification capabilities and local partnerships,
IDEMIA’s Augmented Identity Hub enables remote and self-registration
with high confidence in the applicant’s identity, through evidence
validation, user verification and counter-fraud checks (Anti-Money
Laundering, Politically Exposed Person…).
Pierre Barrial, Executive Vice-President for Financial Institutions
activities at IDEMIA, declares: “We are thrilled to join forces with
ONFIDO in order to meet the requirements and needs of our financial
institution customers in remote ID Proofing. ONFIDO is a perfect
complement to the IDEMIA suite of solutions available to the financial
market globally. It contributes to strengthen our position as the
partner of choice of Financial Institutions for building security and
trust in their digital transformation.”
Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-Founder at Onfido declares: “We are
thrilled to announce our partnership with IDEMIA. The alignment of
Onfido's identity verification and facial biometrics capabilities with
IDEMIA's technology, coupled with their strong presence in Financial
Services institutions will deliver unquestionable value for our mutual
prospects and customers.”
About IDEMIA
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has the ambition to
provide a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to
perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel
and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.
Securing our
identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By
standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and
trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions,
we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our
greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects,
whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity
for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public
Security and IoT sectors.
With close to $3 billion in revenues and
13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
About Onfido
Onfido verifies the world's identities. We develop AI that sorts true
IDs from false, and then compares them against facial biometrics. That’s
how we help businesses onboard more customers, more securely. Our
technology brings more users onto your platform, driving down fraud risk
at onboarding and beyond. Recognised as a global leader in machine
learning, we’re backed by Salesforce and Microsoft.
As a team of 250 technologists spread across 6 countries, we’ve raised
$60m in funding. We power verification for 1,500 customers including,
Bitstamp, Revolut and AllState.
