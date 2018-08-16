IDERA : Expands Flagship SQL Performance Capabilities

New SQL Query Tuner and support for MySQL monitoring add powerful capabilities to detect and maintain database health

IDERA (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of powerful database productivity tools, today announced a major release of SQL Diagnostic Manager. This release introduces the new SQL Query Tuner to optimize SQL queries and indexes for SQL Server, and adds MySQL support to its flagship SQL performance monitoring capabilities.

Database administrators (DBAs) are increasingly pulled in different directions so that they face challenges in balancing short-term and long-term priorities. This results in inevitable degradation of database performance. SQL Diagnostic Manager provides advanced monitoring and diagnostics that allow DBAs to detect database performance problems and their root causes quickly, then tune database health and performance.

New SQL Query Tuner

According to a 2018 IDERA survey, 69 percent of DBA customers say that identifying poor-performing SQL queries is among their top challenges. The new SQL Query Tuner maximizes database and application performance by quickly diagnosing and tuning poor-performing SQL queries and indexes for SQL Server. It also empowers DBAs and database developers to eliminate performance bottlenecks by profiling databases with wait time analysis, tuning complex SQL queries with visual diagrams and identifying bottlenecks with load testing.

New Tool for Monitoring MySQL

According to recent industry analysis, the market for open source relational databases has averaged 75 percent growth in the last two years, compared to just 7.7 percent for the total market. SQL Diagnostic Manager support for MySQL monitoring provides real-time insights to optimize the performance of MySQL and MariaDB servers. Users can track SQL configuration changes, monitor locked and long-running queries, and view relational cloud database metrics via Amazon CloudWatch. Users can also tune databases, find problems and fix them before they can become serious issues or lead to costly outages.

New Features for Monitoring SQL Server

This release of SQL Diagnostic Manager also includes Minimized Privilege Requirements to monitor SQL Server with reduced user privileges, a new Operator Security Role for contracted off-hours DBAs, and new Grooming and Aggregation Options with more granular settings that permit keeping metrics for long-term reporting while reducing total repository size.

“MySQL powers some of the world’s most well-known, high-volume websites, business-critical systems and packaged software,” said Heidi Farris, general manager of database tools at Idera, Inc. “With our latest version of SQL Diagnostic Manager, IDERA now provides organizations with tools to ensure performance and help database professionals get to the root of problems faster than ever.”

To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/productssolutions/sql-diagnostic-manager. IDERA offers a free, 14-day fully functional trial for SQL Diagnostic Manager.

About IDERA

IDERA designs powerful database tools that solve end-user productivity problems with elegant solutions. The company's broad portfolio of award-winning products addresses nearly every aspect of database modeling, development, and management across dozens of platforms. A community of more than 100,000 data professionals across healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology evangelize and use IDERA's tools. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/.

