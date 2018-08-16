Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDERA : Expands Flagship SQL Performance Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

New SQL Query Tuner and support for MySQL monitoring add powerful capabilities to detect and maintain database health

IDERA (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of powerful database productivity tools, today announced a major release of SQL Diagnostic Manager. This release introduces the new SQL Query Tuner to optimize SQL queries and indexes for SQL Server, and adds MySQL support to its flagship SQL performance monitoring capabilities.

Database administrators (DBAs) are increasingly pulled in different directions so that they face challenges in balancing short-term and long-term priorities. This results in inevitable degradation of database performance. SQL Diagnostic Manager provides advanced monitoring and diagnostics that allow DBAs to detect database performance problems and their root causes quickly, then tune database health and performance.

New SQL Query Tuner

According to a 2018 IDERA survey, 69 percent of DBA customers say that identifying poor-performing SQL queries is among their top challenges. The new SQL Query Tuner maximizes database and application performance by quickly diagnosing and tuning poor-performing SQL queries and indexes for SQL Server. It also empowers DBAs and database developers to eliminate performance bottlenecks by profiling databases with wait time analysis, tuning complex SQL queries with visual diagrams and identifying bottlenecks with load testing.

New Tool for Monitoring MySQL

According to recent industry analysis, the market for open source relational databases has averaged 75 percent growth in the last two years, compared to just 7.7 percent for the total market. SQL Diagnostic Manager support for MySQL monitoring provides real-time insights to optimize the performance of MySQL and MariaDB servers. Users can track SQL configuration changes, monitor locked and long-running queries, and view relational cloud database metrics via Amazon CloudWatch. Users can also tune databases, find problems and fix them before they can become serious issues or lead to costly outages.

New Features for Monitoring SQL Server

This release of SQL Diagnostic Manager also includes Minimized Privilege Requirements to monitor SQL Server with reduced user privileges, a new Operator Security Role for contracted off-hours DBAs, and new Grooming and Aggregation Options with more granular settings that permit keeping metrics for long-term reporting while reducing total repository size.

“MySQL powers some of the world’s most well-known, high-volume websites, business-critical systems and packaged software,” said Heidi Farris, general manager of database tools at Idera, Inc. “With our latest version of SQL Diagnostic Manager, IDERA now provides organizations with tools to ensure performance and help database professionals get to the root of problems faster than ever.”

To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/productssolutions/sql-diagnostic-manager. IDERA offers a free, 14-day fully functional trial for SQL Diagnostic Manager.

About IDERA

IDERA designs powerful database tools that solve end-user productivity problems with elegant solutions. The company's broad portfolio of award-winning products addresses nearly every aspect of database modeling, development, and management across dozens of platforms. A community of more than 100,000 data professionals across healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology evangelize and use IDERA's tools. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aCanadian factory sales rise in June on oil, coal
RE
09:10aBILLION INDUSTRIAL : Ind 1H net up 59% to RMB347m; div HK4.7 cts
AQ
09:10aSUN HUNG KAI : 1H net up 36% to HK$1b; div HK12 cts
AQ
09:10aFUFENG : JP Morgan cuts Fufeng Group to HK$5.5
AQ
09:10aNEW TIMES ENERGY : expects interim loss to decrease
AQ
09:10aMORGAN STANLEY : Healthcare Innovator myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding to Expand Offerings and Consumer Access To Service
AQ
09:10aKP TISSUE : IIROC Trading Halt - KPT
AQ
09:10aSMT SCHARF AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:09aJ.C. Penney shares dive 25 percent on forecast cut, weak results
RE
09:09aNATIONAL BANK : Anti-Russia sanctions torpedo Kazakhstan’s currency
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4DELTA AIR LINES : Trade unions unite in protest at likely new Air France KLM boss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.