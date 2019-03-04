IDERA : Improves Query Performance and Cloud Efficiency with Major Release of SQL Diagnostic Manager

IDERA (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of powerful database
productivity tools, today announced the latest release of SQL Diagnostic
Manager for SQL Server, introducing new features that help database
administrators (DBAs) improve query performance and reduce the load on
monitored instances via enhanced query and plan collection for both on
premises and in the cloud.
As DBAs rely more on the cloud, their organizations incur high costs for
added load on cloud database instances. Improved query performance and
query and plan collection can help reduce the load on monitored SQL
Server instances and lower the costs associated with inefficient queries.
The latest release of SQL Diagnostic Manager helps reduce cloud costs by
enabling more efficient queries and more efficient query and plan
collection.
Product updates include:
-
Visual Query Plan in the desktop console with on-demand collection of
estimated plans
-
User-defined collection of estimated plans via extended events
-
Actual plan collection with Query Store
“DBAs don’t want monitoring software to slow down their systems more
than absolutely necessary, but query and plan collection can
significantly impact speed and performance,” said Rob Reinauer, director
of SQL Server Products at IDERA. “IDERA’s efficient, smart query and
plan collection reduces the load on monitored databases, thereby
reducing cost, while still enabling DBAs to find and fix problematic
queries.”
IDERA offers a free, 14-day, fully functional trial for SQL Diagnostic
Manager. To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/productssolutions/sql-diagnostic-manager.
About IDERA
IDERA provides practical software tools that help data professionals
improve data quality, boost data performance and ensure data integrity
across complex environments. A community of more than 100,000 users in
healthcare, financial services, retail and technology relies on IDERA
products to optimize business data and take advantage of new business
opportunities. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005043/en/