Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDERA : SQL Compliance Manager Expands Support for Regulatory Guidelines with Spotlight on GDPR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Configuration and Settings Enhancements Make It Easier to Maintain Compliance Status

IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company), a provider of powerful database productivity tools, today announced the latest release of its flagship SQL Compliance Manager product. Version 5.6 features new reports and log files that increase compliance visibility and awareness with a focus on GDPR, as well as improved usability and functionality of configuration settings.

SQL Compliance Manager is a comprehensive database auditing solution that monitors and tracks changes to SQL Server objects and data, and sends alerts on suspicious activity. The product also generates audit reports to demonstrate compliance with regulatory and data security requirements such as GDPR, SOX, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, NERC, DISA/STIG, and FERPA.

According to recent TechValidate survey data, 100% of SQL Compliance Manager customers have realized an improvement in identifying suspicious behavior; 93% have experienced an improvement in finding potential security risks; and 88% have seen improvement in analyzing user access & activity. Additionally, 36% of organizations have reduced the amount of time they used to spend generating audit compliance reports by more than 50%.

“Since implementing SQL Compliance Manager, we achieved much quicker analysis for regulatory compliance,” noted one database administrator (DBA) at a Global 500 professional services organization. Another DBA from a large enterprise financial services firm confirmed, “SQL Compliance Manager has ensured we meet and surpass our audit needs with less effort and time.”

The new release of SQL Compliance Manager 5.6 focuses heavily on improving the usability and functionality of settings and configurations in the product to improve the speed of new installations and updated implementations. Highlights include:

  • GDPR in Regulatory Guideline Wizard - Quickly and easily set up auditing and reporting based on GDPR standards so DBAs can demonstrate compliance.
  • Sensitive Columns Update - Capture sensitive column access activity without collecting actual Before and After data (BAD) associated with PII (personally identifiable information) so that auditors can see what data has been accessed without viewing the restricted information.
  • Intuitive Configuration Settings - Clearly see what settings have already been set on the parent configuration and know exactly what information is captured for all levels.

“DBAs today are overwhelmed with oversight requirements, from maintaining the health and performance of databases to securing and tracking who has access to them, and for what reasons,” said Kim Brushaber, senior product manager at IDERA. “SQL Compliance Manager takes the headache out of regulatory compliance efforts by making it easier than ever to filter information, tailor event notifications, and pinpoint who did what in an environment -- especially as more and more organizations come under the scrutiny of GDPR.”

Additional new SQL Compliance Manager functionality includes:

  • Default Audit Configuration Settings - Set default settings at both the server level and the database level to enable faster implementation of new databases, and consistency across them.
  • Server Level Trusted User - Set trusted users at the server level to control who is monitored.
  • Configuration Check Report - Capture a snapshot in time to see all configurations across all servers and databases and compare them to default configuration settings.
  • Regulatory Compliance Check Report - Compare configuration settings to predefined settings for regulatory compliance to identify possible discrepancies.
  • Wiki/Help Documentation Update - New rich guides show DBAs exactly how to use the product faster than ever before.

To learn more, read the blog announcement. Existing customers can access the new version of SQL Compliance Manager via the Customer Portal. New customers can access the trial version via the IDERA website.

About IDERA

IDERA provides database tools that help IT professionals improve data quality, boost data performance and ensure data integrity across complex environments. A community of more than 100,000 users in healthcare, financial services, retail and technology rely on IDERA products to optimize business data and take advantage of new business opportunities. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.idera.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aBENUE : DPR seals 3 fuel stations
AQ
10:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Zola says Chelsea got rid of Sarri too soon
AQ
10:21aBOUYGUES : Richard Branson, Chamath Palihapitiya partner to take space tourism company Virgin Galactic public
AQ
10:21aKELANI CABLES : 'Kelani Shakthi' energising Northern youth bestows certificates to 3rd batch, enrols 4th batch
AQ
10:21aSAMPATH BANK : National Chamber and Sampath Bank workshops on 'Start Your Own Business'
AQ
10:21aSHANGRI LA HOTEL PUBLIC : Lawyer caught in Shangri-La bomb demands Rs. 500 m in damages from Govt.
AQ
10:21aSIAM CITY CEMENT PCL : Top teams advance to semi-finals in MCA 'F' division 25-Over League
AQ
10:21aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:21aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10:21aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About