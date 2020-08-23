Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDEX 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Ideanomics (IDEX) Investors to Thursday Application Deadline in Class Action, Encourages Investors with $250k+ Losses to Contact Firm Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) to submit their losses now.  Only four days remain until the August 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action against Ideanomics.

Class Period: Mar. 20, 2020 - June 25, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 27, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/IDEX 
Contact an Attorney Now: IDEX@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Ideanomics (IDEX) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendant misrepresented and omitted facts concerning the development of Ideanomics’ electric vehicle hub in Qingdao, China, the Mobile Energy Group (“MEG”) center, and overstated the strength of its electric vehicle business.  According to the complaint, Defendants repeatedly lauded its “one million square foot MEG center,” while concealing the MEG Center was not operational.  Defendants also publicized new electric vehicle contracts when, in fact, these agreements were fabricated.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on June 25, 2020, when two research firms accused the company of doctoring photographs of the MEG Center to make it appear operational and claimed recently promoted electronic vehicle contracts were phony. 

Then, on June 26, 2020, the company issued a press release seeking to “clarify the status” of its MEG center.  Specifically, the company stated that it was launching three phases of its MEG Center that will eventually total one million square feet. The first phase, according to Ideanomics, occupies only “215,000 square feet.”

In response to these disclosures, the price of Ideanomics shares has crashed by over 50%.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Ideanomics falsely promoted the state of its MEG center and EV business,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Ideanomics and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ideanomics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email IDEX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pTHE LATEST : Pit road miscues shuffles up Indy 500 field
AQ
03:21pAGMA : Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name
AQ
03:21pROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Honeywell International Inc. Investors of the Important September 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action – HON
GL
03:15pSAP : Companies Fret as Vacation Days Go Unused
DJ
03:06pASTRAZENECA : Trump considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before election - FT
RE
03:03pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Managers' and related partys' transactions
AQ
02:30pBrazil's Omega Geração buys stake in EDF Renewables wind farms
RE
02:26pMARCO : Launches With 500m Committed Initial Equity Capital to Focus on European Property & Casualty Run-off Opportunities
BU
02:07pSix Million Dollar Man, Napoleon Dynamite, Soap Stars Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Facing a Profitability Crisis, Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Antibody Drugs Advancing to Fill Covid-19 Treatment Gap
3BHP GROUP : Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS
5FACEBOOK : UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group