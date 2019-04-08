Log in
IDEX Biometrics Selects Agnisys IDesignSpec to Aid Development of the Next-Generation ASICs for IoT Security

04/08/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

Agnisys, Inc. today announced that IDEX Biometrics® (OSE: IDEX), the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies has chosen Agnisys IDesignSpec™ software to aid development of the next-generation ASIC devices for IoT security. With a comprehensive list of patents in the areas of biometrics sensing, design and packaging, IDEX aims to deploy fingerprint sensing technology as the future of IoT security.

IDEX Biometrics uses IDesignSpec for designing the register specification from a single specification. IDesignSpec automatically generates the register RTL, UVM models, C Headers, and HTML/PDF documentation needed for the ASIC project.

“Using IDesignSpec in our flow has been extremely beneficial. We were able to start from an Excel spreadsheet description of our memory map and use IDesignSpec to create documentation, software header files, verification widgets and RTL code, all of which were changed at the same time,” said Rick Wanzenried, Digital Design Manager, IDEX Biometrics. “This has saved many engineering hours, as we have been able to flawlessly maintain our design and documentation.”

“IoT is one of the technological mega trends that will have a great impact to our society in the future,” said Anupam Bakshi, Agnisys CEO and Founder. “We look forward to further enhancing IDesignSpec to meet new requirements as IDEX Biometrics helps to prevent and eliminate theft and fraud in IoT.”

About IDesignSpec
IDesignSpec is an award-winning product that helps IP/SoC Design architects and engineers to create executable specification for registers and automatically generate output for SW/HW teams. The specifications can be written in Microsoft® Word™ or Excel™, LibreOffice™ with IDesignSpec editor Plugin or text-based industry standard formats like SystemRDL, RALF, IP-XACT. IDesignSpec captures simple as well as special registers, signals, interrupts, and then generates synthesizable RTL code and interfaces to ARM AMBA® buses like AXI, AHB, APB, AHB3Lite, and other standard and proprietary buses.

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics, legal name IDEX ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity. https://www.idexbiometrics.com

About Agnisys
Agnisys, Inc. is a leading supplier of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for solving complex design and verification problems for system development. Its products provide a common specification-driven development flow to describe registers and sequences for System-on-Chip (SoC) and intellectual property (IP) enabling faster design, verification, firmware, and validation. Based on patented technology and intuitive user interfaces, its products increase productivity and efficiency while eliminating system design and verification errors. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is based in Boston, Massachusetts with R&D centers in the United States and India. www.agnisys.com

IDesignSpec™ is a trademark of Agnisys, Inc. All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
