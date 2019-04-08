IDEX Biometrics Selects Agnisys IDesignSpec to Aid Development of the Next-Generation ASICs for IoT Security

Agnisys,
Inc. today announced that IDEX
Biometrics® (OSE: IDEX), the leading provider of fingerprint
identification technologies has chosen Agnisys IDesignSpec™
software to aid development of the next-generation ASIC devices for IoT
security. With a comprehensive list of patents in the areas of
biometrics sensing, design and packaging, IDEX aims to deploy
fingerprint sensing technology as the future of IoT security.
IDEX Biometrics uses IDesignSpec for designing the register
specification from a single specification. IDesignSpec automatically
generates the register RTL, UVM models, C Headers, and HTML/PDF
documentation needed for the ASIC project.
“Using IDesignSpec in our flow has been extremely beneficial. We were
able to start from an Excel spreadsheet description of our memory map
and use IDesignSpec to create documentation, software header files,
verification widgets and RTL code, all of which were changed at the same
time,” said Rick Wanzenried, Digital Design Manager, IDEX Biometrics.
“This has saved many engineering hours, as we have been able to
flawlessly maintain our design and documentation.”
“IoT is one of the technological mega trends that will have a great
impact to our society in the future,” said Anupam Bakshi, Agnisys CEO
and Founder. “We look forward to further enhancing IDesignSpec to meet
new requirements as IDEX Biometrics helps to prevent and eliminate theft
and fraud in IoT.”
About IDesignSpec
IDesignSpec is an award-winning product
that helps IP/SoC Design architects and engineers to create executable
specification for registers and automatically generate output for SW/HW
teams. The specifications can be written in Microsoft® Word™ or Excel™,
LibreOffice™ with IDesignSpec editor Plugin or text-based industry
standard formats like SystemRDL, RALF, IP-XACT. IDesignSpec captures
simple as well as special registers, signals, interrupts, and then
generates synthesizable RTL code and interfaces to ARM AMBA® buses like
AXI, AHB, APB, AHB3Lite, and other standard and proprietary buses.
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics, legal name IDEX ASA
(OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification
technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for
all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to
information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the
touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure,
yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market
represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity. https://www.idexbiometrics.com
About Agnisys
Agnisys, Inc. is a leading supplier of
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for solving complex design
and verification problems for system development. Its products provide a
common specification-driven development flow to describe registers and
sequences for System-on-Chip (SoC) and intellectual property (IP)
enabling faster design, verification, firmware, and validation. Based on
patented technology and intuitive user interfaces, its products increase
productivity and efficiency while eliminating system design and
verification errors. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is based in Boston,
Massachusetts with R&D centers in the United States and India. www.agnisys.com
IDesignSpec™ is a trademark of Agnisys, Inc. All other trademarks cited
herein are the property of their respective owners.
