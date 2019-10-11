Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IDF International Dairy Federation : Addressing food loss and waste

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Food loss and waste is identified as a major contributor to negative environmental impact from the global food production system and reducing it represents one of the most important levers to reduce resource use and improve sustainability performance. In addition, reducing food loss and waste can positively impact food security and nutrition. Responding to the food loss and waste challenge presents a cross-cutting opportunity to drive climate action forward by cutting GHG emissions and boosting resilience and productivity in food systems. In order to address these concerns, speakers from the sector discussed a range of issues relating to food loss and waste.

Anticipating food loss

'A pro-active approach in the process environment is required to mitigate the risk of product contamination' François Bourdichon, Consultant in Food Safety, Microbiology and Hygiene

The dairy sector, like the rest of the food industry, is under pressure from the regulatory authorities, the certification bodies and consumer associations to prove the control of their production and would benefit from harmonized and recognized guidelines to ensure the correct monitoring of the microbial contamination in the processing environment, to pro- actively anticipate the risk of contamination of finished products when intermediary products are exposed to the air and possible contaminants (e.g. Ripening).

Preservation of dairy products

'Fermentation is a way to preserve milk for further consumption of safe and nutritious products such as yoghurt and cheese.' Su Yao, Vice-director, China National Research Institute of Food & Fermentation Industries

Fermentation is one of the oldest food preservation methods, which has been used for several thousand years to avoid food waste. Recent innovation has revealed that food cultures can provide a natural solution to protect food both within the traditional scope of fermented food as well as in processed food. Research and application of biological preservatives such as nisin, natamycin and related biological protective strains in yoghurt, pickles, soy sauce and other food fields could promote the development of bioprotection cultures with the specific characteristics that will consistently inhibit spoilage organisms in specific food matrixes.

Making a change at consumer level

'90% of wasted #milk along the value chain happens at consumer level' Anna-Karin Modin-Edman, Senior sustainability manager, Arla Foods

The majority of food waste does not occur at the farm level (i.e., producer) but at the consumer level. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include a specific target (SDG12.3) to halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels by 50% and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses. A collaborative approach is needed to identify the problems and address the causes. In the UK, the voluntary Courtauld Commitment, aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing waste within the UK grocery sector, has for many years served as an important forum for such collaboration.

It has been valuable to have in-depth discussions of how to quantify and report dairy food waste, taking the complexity of the dairy production into consideration. In addition to coordinating and driving the voluntary agreement on food waste within the Courtauld Committment, WRAP has carried out case studies quantifying dairy food waste along the value chain and identifying opportunities to reduce it.

'Wherever milk is wasted, efforts are needed not to lose valuable product. Strategies are being set on place to better inform the consumer, develop and share best practices at farm and processing levels' Response from the food waste and loss panel

The benefits of a voluntary agreement compared to legislation include the opportunity to create added value for the participants and galvanizing interest, thus spurring ambitions and actions instead of just fulfilling minimum requirements.

Ensuring safety, increasing trust

'There is a need for proactive management of emerging contaminants to ensure food safety' Karin Kraehenbuehl, Food Safety Manager, Chemical Contaminants, Nestle

It is vital that milk and dairy products are perceived as healthy, nutritionally important and safe. Proactive management of possible contamination sources is expected by the consumer and any alert given by food testing authorities, consumer association or NGO's, about potentially harmful substances, even if inadvertently added and non-regulated, would damage this 'image'. In order to address this within the sector, IDF is starting a new work item to provide guidance on how to manage proactively some of the well-known/emerging contaminants.

Click here for more information on IDF's work programme.

Disclaimer

IDF - International Dairy Federation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aCanada gains more jobs than expected in September, unemployment drops to 5.5%
RE
09:33aFed's Kashkari says officials should consider yield-curve control as a potential tool
RE
09:33aWall St. opens higher on trade war de-escalation bets
RE
09:31aEURASIAN RESOURCES SARL : Group becomes a Platinum partner of flagship Mining Space Summit in Luxembourg
PU
09:30aGM appeals direct to employees as strike losses pile up
RE
09:22aEni plans to quadruple gasoline output at Angolan refinery by 2021
RE
09:19aCanada Added More Jobs Than Expected in September--Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:06aFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : and IMF publish 2019 Progress Report on G20 Data Gaps Initiative
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2With U.S. tariffs looming, China drums up hope for a partial trade deal
3PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
4SAP AG : SAP : Shares Climb After Strong Third Quarter
5FTSE 100 : UK stocks rally as Brexit deal hopes grow; mid-caps soar 2%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group