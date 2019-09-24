IDF International Dairy Federation : Addressing misconceptions about dairy and sugar

Webversion

IDF PRESS RELEASE

Istanbul, 24 September 2019

Addressing misconceptions about dairy and sugar

In discussions of body weight and obesity, milk and other dairy products can be targeted for their apparent high sugar content, leading many to mistakenly believe that dairy should be limited to avoid weight gain through consumption of excess sugar. As part of the 2019 IDF (International Dairy Federation) World Dairy Summit, several high-level international speakers addressed the sugar question, discussing the latest science on dairy and sugar in our diets.

Milk, plain yogurt, and other unsweetened dairy products contain the naturally occurring sugar lactose. Unlike added sugars, which contribute plenty of calories but no nutritional value, lactose in dairy is part of a nutrient-dense package, providing an abundant supply of high-quality protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, and vitamins B2 and B12.

Furthermore, studies have clearly indicated a differential role for foods that are inherently nutritious such as milk and yogurt. When children and adolescents consumed dairy products such as flavoured milk and yogurts, the quality of their diet improves, and in the case of studies looking at the impact on weight, no adverse effects were found.

Dr Michel Donat, Team Leader, IDF Action Team on Flavoured Dairy:

"The global obesity crisis is something that the dairy sector takes very seriously. However, the discussions at the IDF World Dairy Summit show it is wrong to assume that the natural sugars in milk and dairy products are the same as other added sugars. The dairy sector needs to help consumers to become educated on the sources of sugar in their diet and learn to strike the right balance between nutrients and sugar intake."