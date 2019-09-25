IDF International Dairy Federation : On World School Milk Day, IDF announces work on Global School Milk programmes

IDF PRESS RELEASE

Istanbul, 25 September 2019

On World School Milk Day, IDF announces work on Global School Milk programmes

IDF celebrates World School Milk Day at the IDF World Dairy Summit 2019 and announces an upcoming review of global school milk programmes, introducing data on their important impact on childhood nutrition.

Following on from its previous research into the area, today IDF announced the development of a new bulletin into school milk programmes. The publication will compile data from global experts in the field on different programmes around the world, providing insights on the range of products, along with raw data and a literature review.

School milk programmes are common in many countries around the world, for good reason. The benefits of providing school children with milk are plentiful. Dairy's well-known natural nutrient-richness provides an abundant supply of high-quality protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, and vitamins B2 and B12.

The school environment can have a major impact on attitudes to food, with school milk programmes helping to address issues of malnutrition and encouraging healthy eating habits. Analysis also shows that a quality education, combined with a guaranteed package of health and nutrition interventions at school, such as school feeding, can contribute to child and adolescent development.

IDF action team leader, Maretha Vermaak said of the project:

"This School Milk Day, we recognise the importance of school milk programmes and their positive contribution to children's health and nutrition, with a preview of IDF's extensive review of global school milk programmes. It is vital that IGO's and government recognise