IDF International Dairy Federation : On World School Milk Day, IDF announces work on Global School Milk programmes

On World School Milk Day, IDF announces work on Global School Milk programmes

09/25/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

IDF PRESS RELEASE

Istanbul, 25 September 2019

On World School Milk Day, IDF announces work on Global School Milk programmes

IDF celebrates World School Milk Day at the IDF World Dairy Summit 2019 and announces an upcoming review of global school milk programmes, introducing data on their important impact on childhood nutrition.

Following on from its previous research into the area, today IDF announced the development of a new bulletin into school milk programmes. The publication will compile data from global experts in the field on different programmes around the world, providing insights on the range of products, along with raw data and a literature review.

School milk programmes are common in many countries around the world, for good reason. The benefits of providing school children with milk are plentiful. Dairy's well-known natural nutrient-richness provides an abundant supply of high-quality protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, and vitamins B2 and B12.

The school environment can have a major impact on attitudes to food, with school milk programmes helping to address issues of malnutrition and encouraging healthy eating habits. Analysis also shows that a quality education, combined with a guaranteed package of health and nutrition interventions at school, such as school feeding, can contribute to child and adolescent development.

IDF action team leader, Maretha Vermaak said of the project:

"This School Milk Day, we recognise the importance of school milk programmes and their positive contribution to children's health and nutrition, with a preview of IDF's extensive review of global school milk programmes. It is vital that IGO's and government recognise

the importance of school milk programmes in promoting good health in our children, and the data will also be invaluable to those wishing to implement school milk programmes in their country."

The new edition also will include a review on the evidence of the nutritional benefits of these programmes, offering new perspectives into the global impact of SMP. The report will explore implementation, administration, promotion, nutritional importance and other aspects and will be an invaluable source of information for managers of school milk programmes worldwide.

Laurence Rycken, IDF Science and Standards Programme Manager said:

"Evidence showing the multiple benefits generated through school feeding programmes is growing. The survey will offer help to others seeking to implement a programme. IDF with its vast network and knowledge on the topic is a key element in bringing all this information together."

A special IDF bulletin on school milk programmes will be available on www.fil-idf.org at the end of November 2019. Those wishing to receive an advance notification of its publication are invited to contact communications@fil-idf.org

About the IDF World Dairy Summit

The IDF World Dairy Summit 2019 was held in Istanbul, Turkey. The 2019 Summit brought together around 1000 representatives of the global dairy sector, including government agencies, civil society, academia, farmers, processers and producers from around the world. Together they debated, shared insights and charted the direction for the future of dairy. The 2020 IDF World Dairy Summit will be held in Cape Town, South Africa 28 September - 1 October 2020.

About IDF

Helping nourish the world with safe and sustainable dairy

The IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy chain. Since 1903, IDF has provided a mechanism for the dairy sector to reach global consensus on how to help feed the world with safe and sustainable dairy products. A recognized international authority in the development of science-based standards for the dairy sector, IDF has an important role to play in ensuring the right policies, standards, practices and regulations are in place to ensure the world's dairy products are safe and sustainable.

International Dairy Federation

IDF - International Dairy Federation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 16:07:03 UTC
