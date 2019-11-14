IDF International Dairy Federation : releases latest tool to share knowledge in dairy welfare

Log in
11/14/2019 | 11:40am EST

IDF PRESS RELEASE

Brussels 14 November 2019

IDF releases latest tool to share knowledge in dairy welfare

The International Dairy Federation (IDF) has today released the 13th edition of its respected Animal Health Report, presenting animal welfare research from nine different countries and showcasing Sweden's significant experience in this area of research with numerous inspiring case studies.

The new edition of the IDF Animal Health Reportis dedicated to dairy welfare and includes information on welfare assessments, dealing with emergency situations, reproduction, lameness, mastitis, new technologies and examples of prolonged cow and calf contact.

For a dairy farmer to produce milk of good quality, the welfare needs of dairy animals must be met, with these needs considered from the perspective of the animal. An animal's basic needs are linked to addressing the essentials for life in the first instance. Beyond this, the achievement of good welfare centres around the availability of improved living conditions. The focus areas of animal welfare differ between countries according to history, tradition and culture. Thus, the sharing of knowledge, documentation and systematic approaches on the improvement of animal welfare across borders remains important.

IDF Director General Caroline Emond said of the report:

"Milk and dairy products are one of the most nutrient-rich foods for diets worldwide, and healthy and well-cared for animals produce safe and quality milk. This report produced by IDF is an important reference tool, showcasing how the sector promotes the implementation of good animal welfare practices in dairy production at global scale as outlined in our 2019 IDF Guide on Animal Welfare."

The issue is completed with information on the 3rd OIE annual data collection on antimicrobial agents intended for use in animals, a global livestock initiative which includes responses from 155 countries and is free to download from the IDF websitefrom today.

Download Animal Health Report N°13

ENDS

Notes for editors:

Additional resources available on dairy welfare produced by IDF:

Bulletin of the IDF N° 498/ 2019: The IDF Guide to Good Animal Welfare in Dairy Production 2.0- April 2019 (Free Download)

About IDF

Nourishing the world with safe and sustainable dairy

The IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy chain. Since 1903, IDF has provided a mechanism for the dairy sector to reach global consensus on how to help feed the world with safe and sustainable dairy products. A recognized international authority in the development of science-based standards for the dairy sector, IDF has an important role to play in ensuring the right policies, standards, practices and regulations are in place to ensure the world's dairy products are safe and sustainable.

Media contact

E-mail: communications@fil-idf.org

International Dairy Federation

70/B Boulevard Auguste Reyers

About us

1030 Brussels - Belgium

info@fil-idf.org

www.fil-idf.org

Copyright © 2019 FIL-IDF, All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

IDF - International Dairy Federation published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 16:39:05 UTC
