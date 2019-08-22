IDF – GDP Joint Statement on the IPCC Report: Climate Change and Land

IPCC recognizes potential of livestock production in adaptation and mitigation

of climate change

Does not suggest shift away from animal-sourced foods

Brussels/Chicago 22 August 2019

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN's body for assessing the science related to climate change, released a reporton 8 August, providing a detailed look into the global impact of climate change on sustainable land management and food security. Overall, the findings of the report are largely balanced, and conclude that human activity is causing significant damage to the world's lands, and a substantial transformation of the way we use land is needed to limit global warming.

Unfortunately, initial reporting from some media outlets has misrepresented the findings and selectively focused on reducing meat and dairy consumption as a primary mitigation strategy. This is not the case.

The IPCC panel reviewed in detail current scientific literature for land-use and the roles of plant-based and animal-sourced foods. However, the report is not about dietary recommendations and there is no specific recommendation to dramatically shift diets away from animal-sourced foods. Food production is just one of a number of potential areas considered in the report.

In addition, the report states, "animal-sourced food produced in resilient, sustainable & low-GHG emission systems present major opportunities for adaptation & mitigation while generating significant co-benefits in terms of human health."

IPCC also says, "Different farming and pastoral and pastoral systems can achieve reductions in the emissions of livestock products. Depending on the farming and pastoral systems and level of development, reductions in the emissions intensity of livestock products may lead to absolute reductions in GHG emissions."

The global dairy sector welcomes further discussion about how we can work together with all stakeholders to limit climate change.