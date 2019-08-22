Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IDF – GDP Joint Statement on the IPCC Report: Climate Change and Land

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:03am EDT

IPCC recognizes potential of livestock production in adaptation and mitigation

of climate change

Does not suggest shift away from animal-sourced foods

Brussels/Chicago 22 August 2019

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN's body for assessing the science related to climate change, released a reporton 8 August, providing a detailed look into the global impact of climate change on sustainable land management and food security. Overall, the findings of the report are largely balanced, and conclude that human activity is causing significant damage to the world's lands, and a substantial transformation of the way we use land is needed to limit global warming.

Unfortunately, initial reporting from some media outlets has misrepresented the findings and selectively focused on reducing meat and dairy consumption as a primary mitigation strategy. This is not the case.

The IPCC panel reviewed in detail current scientific literature for land-use and the roles of plant-based and animal-sourced foods. However, the report is not about dietary recommendations and there is no specific recommendation to dramatically shift diets away from animal-sourced foods. Food production is just one of a number of potential areas considered in the report.

In addition, the report states, "animal-sourced food produced in resilient, sustainable & low-GHG emission systems present major opportunities for adaptation & mitigation while generating significant co-benefits in terms of human health."

IPCC also says, "Different farming and pastoral and pastoral systems can achieve reductions in the emissions of livestock products. Depending on the farming and pastoral systems and level of development, reductions in the emissions intensity of livestock products may lead to absolute reductions in GHG emissions."

The global dairy sector welcomes further discussion about how we can work together with all stakeholders to limit climate change.

Dairy Facts

  • In 2016, the dairy sector and FAO signed the Dairy Declaration of Rotterdam, which is a commitment to further reduce carbon emissions per kg of protein produced (www.dairydeclaration.org).
  • The overall contribution of milk production, processing and transportation represents 2.7% of GHG global emissions (http://www.fao.org/3/k7930e/k7930e00.pdf).
  • The dairy sector is significantly reducing emissions. A UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report commissioned by Global Dairy Platform found that from 2005-2015 emissions from the production of milk decreased in intensity by 11%.
  • Ruminants use agricultural land and environmental resources efficiently. Dairy cattle can graze on agricultural lands where plants cannot be cultivated. For instance, more than 85% of the land where cattle are grazed in the US is not suitable for cultivated agriculture (https://www.ers.usda.gov/data- products/major-land-uses.aspx).
  • Approximately 86% of livestock feed is not suitable for human consumption, consisting of forage as well as crop residues and by-products that otherwise would represent an environmental burden. Cattle thus contribute to global food security as they need only 0.6 kg of human-edible feed protein to produce 1 kg of animal protein, which has a higher biological value and makes them net contributors to global human-edible protein production (Mottet et al., 2017, 2018; FAO, 2018b).
  • For ruminants, only 5% of the feed directly competes with human food (mostly grain and some soybean meal) (Mottet et al. 2018).
  • In 2013 the global dairy sector launched the Dairy Sustainability Framework to enable the industry to continuously improve and demonstrate (report) the adaptation and mitigation progress made through proactive efforts (www.dairysustainabilityframework.org).

Disclaimer

IDF - International Dairy Federation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Lithuania's Foreign Vice-Minister and Polish Undersecretary of State discuss mutual cooperation on Eastern Neighborhood Policy issues
PU
06:32aOil rises further above $60, Jackson Hole summit in focus
RE
06:29aEuro zone business growth recovers, but outlook darkens
RE
06:28aTHE G7 SUMMIT IN BIARRITZ : for a fairer and more sustainable world
PU
06:27aROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
06:26aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia cuts losses after surprise rate trim
RE
06:26aUK retail sales plunge in August fastest pace since 2008 - CBI
RE
06:23aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : 2D gold might revolutionise chemical industrial processes
PU
06:22aVietnam market dull on thin supply; trade picks up in Indonesia
RE
06:22aBoeing spacecraft astronauts see new frontier for commercial space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee
5ROYAL BAM GROUP : BAM 2019H1: adjusted pre-tax loss of 27.2m; FY 2019 margin outlook of around 1% confirmed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group