IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld Reveal the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT List
0
06/23/2020 | 08:36am EDT
Boston, MA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld are pleased to announce the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list (click to tweet). Each year, 100 organizations are selected based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, diversity and retention, as well as a survey completed by IT staff indicating their satisfaction with company offerings and work environment. Given that company size can play into the culture and benefits, the winning organizations are broken down by size (large, midsize, small). Topping this year’s list in the respective divisions are Ultimate Software (large), FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) (midsize) and Cloud for Good (small).
Continuous Learning One common thread among the organizations on the 2020 list is the importance they place on training and career development. For starters, most organizations offer reimbursement for technology certifications (96%), continuing ed. (94%), or college tuition (88%). Additionally, organizations are spending on average $1,778 per IT employee on training annually and providing an average of 8 training days. This focus strongly aligns as a top priority for IT professionals.
As organizations continue to adjust their operations to accommodate employees working from home, technology has never been more important. In the recent CIO COVID-19 Impact Study, 62% of organizations said that the pandemic is accelerating digital transformation efforts. Training and the stepped-up need for technologic advancement opens the door for working with cutting-edge technologies, which is important to 78% of the IT professionals who responded to the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT survey.
“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”
Team Dynamics Interesting work, fair compensation and benefits, and growth play a big part in employee satisfaction. However, another aspect is enjoying the work environment, which is important to 95% of participants. Seventy-one percent of IT practitioners said that morale within their team is excellent or very good, and 96% feel they have a good relationship with their co-workers and their supervisor (91%). Furthermore, 90% to 91% agree/strongly agree that their organization treats employees fairly and equally when it comes to gender, race, religion and sexual orientation. Additional insights about the top organizations and their IT teams include:
Top Industries Represented: IT/Computer-related services (24%); Health services (18%); Finance (12%)
Average Number of Full-time IT Employees: 736
Team Demographics (average): 29% of IT team are women; 35% of IT team are minorities
90% are proud to work for their organization
88% feel their job is interesting and challenging
Learn More About the Top 100 Organizations The complete 2020 Best Places to Work in IT report can be read on IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld. The collection features articles profiling three winning organizations, a beautifully designed PDF of the special report for downloading and sharing, and an archive listing all honorees dating back to 1994.
Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT 2020:
Large Organization Rankings (5,000+ U.S. employees) 1. Ultimate Software 2. Owens Corning 3. Genentech 4. Booz Allen Hamilton 5. Worthington Industries 6. Vanguard 7. Norton Healthcare 8. Cedars-Sinai 9. Navy Federal Credit Union 10. International Paper 11. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory 12. DHL Express 13. Erickson Living 14. Zimmer Biomet 15. University of Notre Dame 16. VMware 17. Aflac 18. Discover Financial Services 19. Humana 20. Atrium Health 21. Total Quality Logistics 22. Asurion 23. Jet Propulsion Laboratory 24. Kaiser Permanente 25. RSM US 26. Portland State University 27. CDW 28. Raytheon 29. Jack Henry and Associates 30. Applied Materials 31. Motorola Solutions 32. Principal Financial Group 33. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 34. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute 35. MSC Industrial Supply 36. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia 37. Johns Hopkins Medicine 38. Southern Co. 39. Nationwide Mutual Insurance 40. Holman Enterprises 41. Mitre 42. Sharp HealthCare 43. AdventHealth 44. Liberty Mutual Insurance 45. PPG 46. FedEx 47. Fannie Mae 48. Banner Health 49. Memorial Healthcare System 50. Spectrum Health 51. Kroger 52. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Midsize Organization Rankings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees) 1. FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) 2. Kronos 3. Zebra Technologies 4. Plante Moran 5. Axon 6. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina 7. Avanade 8. National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) 9. DriveTime 10. Suddath 11. Enova International 12. BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York 13. VyStar Credit Union 14. Robert W Baird and Co. 15. Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings 16. Janney Montgomery Scott 17. CME Group 18. Credit Acceptance 19. Align Technology 20. Power Home Remodeling 21. Informatica 22. Workiva 23. Veeam 24. Genesis HealthCare System 25. American Fidelity Assurance Company
Small Organization Rankings (<1,000 U.S. employees) 1. Cloud for Good 2. Central Minn. Credit Union (CMCU) 3. Axxess 4. NCAA 5. OneStream Software 6. Health Catalyst 7. KnowBe4 8. ExtraHop 9. MetroStar Systems 10. Connectria 11. Secure-24 12. Accelirate 13. Avaap USA 14. Dataprise 15. Paramount Software Solutions 16. OCLC 17. NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association) 18. Konstruktor Service 19. Planned Systems International 20. CarGurus 21. Nitel 22. Sprinklr 23. IT Convergence
About the Best Places to Work in IT list The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
About Insider Pro InsiderPro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
About Computerworld Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
About IDG Communications, Inc. IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.
Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.