IDGC of Centre JSC : Belgorodenergo completed the first phase of the “Smart Quarter” project

06/02/2020 | 03:06am EDT
01.06.2020

'Rosseti Centre Belgorodenergo' implemented the first phase of the 'Smart Quarter' project in Belgorod. On the territory of Kharkiv Mountain, limited by Kostyukov Street, Akademicheskaya Street and Kharkovsky Lane, the branch completely modernized its outdoor lighting network. Consumers entering the pilot area are equipped with smart electricity meters.

Within the smart quarter, Belgorod power engineers installed 246 smart metering devices for consumers and upgraded the outdoor lighting network, replacing 483 outdated lighting fixtures with LED ones.

The new LED lighting fixtures are equipped with intelligent controllers with the capability to remotely control the luminous flux, in addition, they are almost twice as economical. An individual control unit allows to selectively reduce the power of the light points, and, if necessary, also remotely turn them off in places with the lowest traffic flow.

As part of the second stage, it is planned to comprehensively reconstruct a 6 kV distribution point and nine transformer substations that provide power to all the facilities of the smart quarter: residential buildings, institutions, educational buildings of BSTU named after V.G. Shukhov. Currently, design work is underway.

In the distribution centre of 6 kV, the power engineers are upgrading telemechanics, relay protection and automation devices to implement an innovative technical solution for data exchange in accordance with the international standard IEC 61850. Due to this, high-quality remote monitoring of the main equipment parameters will be set up, including telemetry data and voltage indication at inputs and outgoing 0.4 kV lines.

All the substations will be equipped with an intelligent electricity metering system, as well as telemechanics and communications devices that provide remote monitoring of equipment parameters. At some facilities, the power engineers will replace obsolete power transformers by modern ones with reduced energy losses.

The transition to digital technologies will significantly increase the reliability of power supply to consumers and the efficiency of energy metering, which in the long run will lead to savings in energy costs.

'The construction of the electric grid infrastructure of a higher level of reliability and quality with the help of digital technologies is what we should strive for within the framework of implementing the concept of digital transformation. And for our consumers, this means improving the quality of life, well-being and comfort,' stressed Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region.

The 'Smart Quarter' project is being implemented on the initiative of the government as part of the regional project 'Smart City of Belgorod', the national project 'Housing and Urban Environment', and the national program 'Digital Economy'. It provides for the creation of a smart urban environment in the regional centre. The basic component of the concept is innovative digital energy. A significant part of the quarter is the territory of BSTU named after V.G. Shukhov, on the basis of engineering systems of which a number of pilot projects are being implemented.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 07:05:01 UTC
