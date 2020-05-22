Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDGC of Centre JSC : Igor Makovskiy discussed with the leadership of the Udmurt Republic the functioning of the region's electric grid complex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 02:57am EDT
21 May 2020

The head of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, Igor Makovskiy, as part of his working trip to the Udmur Republic, was using videoconferencing to discuss the functioning of the region's electric grid complex in a complicated epidemiological situation with Alexander Svinin, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Udmurt Republic.

Despite the difficult conditions, Udmurtenergo's power engineers provide reliable power supply to healthcare facilities, housing and communal services, large industrial, agricultural and socially significant enterprises. The work of Udmurtenergo's power engineers is coordinated by the operational Headquarters of the company. In turn, the branch continuously interacts with the operational headquarters of the Udmurt Republic to counter the coronavirus.

During the meeting, Igor Makovskiy acquainted First Deputy Prime Minister with the measures taken at the branch to ensure reliable power supply to consumers in the republic in the face of a complicated epidemiological situation.

'Today we pay special attention to the safe and uninterrupted operation of important social and infrastructure facilities. We are conducting this work in close contact with the authorities of all twenty regions of our presence. In addition, preparations for the autumn-winter period entered the active phase. Regardless of external circumstances, the tasks assigned to the power engineers will be completed in a timely manner and in full,' stressed Igor Makovskiy.

The company complies with the order of Director General of Rosseti's Group, Pavel Livinskiy, on unconditional compliance with the deadlines for preparing for the autumn-winter period of 2020-2021 and the timely implementation of all activities of the repair program. Since the beginning of 2020, the power engineers of 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Udmurtenergo' have already repaired 460 km of overhead power lines of all voltage classes from 0.4 to 110 kV and 76 transformer substations and distribution points throughout the republic.

Until the end of this year, the power engineers of Udmurtenergo have yet to repair 3,433 kilometres of overhead power lines of all voltage classes. In addition, they have plans for the comprehensive repair of 26 substations of 35/110 kV and 466 transformer substations of 0.4/10 kV.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 06:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:37aMICROVISION : Annual Shareholder Meeting Vote Results
PU
03:37aAMERICAN STATES WATER : Shareholder Meeting Questions
PU
03:37aTRAKCJA PRKII S A : Upgrade project for Vilnius airport
PU
03:37aTRAKCJA PRKII S A : responsible for famed project in Wrocław
PU
03:35aBanks pursue Luckin Coffee chairman's assets after loan default
RE
03:35aRenault could disappear and must adapt - French finance minister
RE
03:32aAMOEBA : Amoéba publishes a new scientific article in the Microorganisms journal
PU
03:32aTender for the Supply, Installation and Configuration of a Request and Incident Processing and Management System
PU
03:32aMAILUP S P A : Group publishes its first Sustainability Report
PU
03:32aSUPREMA : announces Suprema Europe SARL to reinforce regional presence
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RENAULT COULD DISAPPEAR AND NEEDS TO BE ABLE TO ADAPT: Le Maire
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group