IDGC of Centre JSC : Igor Makovskiy discussed with the leadership of the Udmurt Republic the functioning of the region's electric grid complex

21 May 2020

The head of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, Igor Makovskiy, as part of his working trip to the Udmur Republic, was using videoconferencing to discuss the functioning of the region's electric grid complex in a complicated epidemiological situation with Alexander Svinin, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Udmurt Republic.

Despite the difficult conditions, Udmurtenergo's power engineers provide reliable power supply to healthcare facilities, housing and communal services, large industrial, agricultural and socially significant enterprises. The work of Udmurtenergo's power engineers is coordinated by the operational Headquarters of the company. In turn, the branch continuously interacts with the operational headquarters of the Udmurt Republic to counter the coronavirus.

During the meeting, Igor Makovskiy acquainted First Deputy Prime Minister with the measures taken at the branch to ensure reliable power supply to consumers in the republic in the face of a complicated epidemiological situation.

'Today we pay special attention to the safe and uninterrupted operation of important social and infrastructure facilities. We are conducting this work in close contact with the authorities of all twenty regions of our presence. In addition, preparations for the autumn-winter period entered the active phase. Regardless of external circumstances, the tasks assigned to the power engineers will be completed in a timely manner and in full,' stressed Igor Makovskiy.

The company complies with the order of Director General of Rosseti's Group, Pavel Livinskiy, on unconditional compliance with the deadlines for preparing for the autumn-winter period of 2020-2021 and the timely implementation of all activities of the repair program. Since the beginning of 2020, the power engineers of 'Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Udmurtenergo' have already repaired 460 km of overhead power lines of all voltage classes from 0.4 to 110 kV and 76 transformer substations and distribution points throughout the republic.

Until the end of this year, the power engineers of Udmurtenergo have yet to repair 3,433 kilometres of overhead power lines of all voltage classes. In addition, they have plans for the comprehensive repair of 26 substations of 35/110 kV and 466 transformer substations of 0.4/10 kV.