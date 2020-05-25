Log in
IDGC of Centre JSC : Kurskenergo saved more than 934 thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter of 2020

05/25/2020 | 02:23am EDT
22.05.2020

'Rosseti Centre Kurskenergo' successfully implements a program of energy conservation and energy efficiency. Its measures are aimed at reducing electricity losses in grids and decreasing the consumption of energy resources for production and utility needs, and in general - at increasing the energy and operational efficiency of the electric grid company.

According to the results of the 1st quarter of 2020, the total effect of the implementation of the branch's energy conservation program amounted to more than 934 thousand kWh.

These indicators were achieved thanks to the implementation of a number of organizational and technical measures, including: optimization of equipment operation modes, increase in transmission capacity of power lines, and modernization of the main equipment of substations.

The branch's power engineers saved 278.8 thousand kWh by replacing wires with a larger cross-section for overloaded 6-10/0.4 kV power lines, taps to residential buildings with self-supporting insulated wire (SIW), as well as replacing transformers with energy-saving ones.

Implementation of such organizational measures as turning off the transformer in low-load conditions at substations with two or more transformers, switching off transformers with seasonal loads, balancing phase loads in distribution grids of 0.38 kV allowed saving over 506.1 thousand kWh.

In addition, in the 1st quarter of this year, due to the implementation of measures to reduce energy resources for the branch's utility needs, decrease the heating load in buildings or separate premises of the branch during non-working periods, replacement of old-style windows with plastic single-chamber with soft selective coating, change of 1,797 lamps with LED ones received effect in the amount of 51.51 fuel conventional units (or 149.52 thousand kWh). According to the plan, the expected effect of the implementation of energy-saving measures at Kurskenergo following the results of 2020 will amount to more than 3 million kWh.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:22:03 UTC
