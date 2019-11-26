Log in
IDGC of Centre JSC : On decisions taken by Rosseti Centre's management bodies

11/26/2019 | 06:48am EST
26 November 2019

On 25 November 2019, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Centre (IDGC of Centre, PJSC) was held, at which a decision was made to convene an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) in the form of absentee voting on 30 December 2019.

The Board of Directors approved the agenda of the Meeting: on the size of dividends, the timing and form of their payment following the results of work for 9 months of 2019 and the establishment of the date, on which persons entitled to receive dividends, are recorded. It also approved the record date of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting, - 06 December 2019.

The Board of Directors recommended that the Meeting pay dividends on common stocks of the Company from the Company's net profit following the results of 9 months of 2019 in the amount of 0,0200649 RUB per one ordinary share of the Company in cash and define the record date of the list of persons entitled to receive dividends as the 14th day from the date of adoption by the Meeting of a decision on the payment of dividends.

Other IR pieces of news of the Company can be found on the website.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 11:47:04 UTC
