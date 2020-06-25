IDGC of Centre JSC : Power engineers of “Rosseti Centre Kurskenergo” were thanked for the prompt response to the disaster

23.06.2020

General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Igor Makovskiy received a letter of thanks signed by the head of the administration of the Bolshesoldatsky district of the Kursk region Vladimir Zaitsev. The letter expresses gratitude to the power engineers for the prompt restoration of the energy supply disrupted by the bad weather at the end of May 2020.

Please, be reminded that on the night of 29-30 May, a powerful atmospheric front entered the territory of the Kursk region, bringing a gale with sharp gusts, heavy rain with hail, which provoked wire cross-whipping, trees falling out from outside routes of power lines. The Bolshesoldatsky district was among those affected by the bad weather.

'Kurskenergo's crews quickly began to eliminate the consequences of the cyclone and worked all night, thanks to which there were no large-scale disconnections of consumers, and those affected by the bad weather at home were powered up in the short term,' Vladimir Zaitsev stresses in the letter.

The result of this work once again confirmed the high responsibility and professionalism of the specialists of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kurskenergo', who carry out continuous service to ensure reliable power supply to consumers, the document says, in particular.