IDGC of Centre JSC : Rosseti Centre contributes to increasing investment attractiveness of the Voronezh region

22.06.2020

Representatives of the Rosseti Centre company took part in a ceremony dedicated to the start of construction of the first KUHN plant in Russia in the Voronezh region. The project, whose investment value is estimated at 3 billion rubles, is being implemented by the world leader in the production of trailed and mounted agricultural equipment KUHN Group. The first stone in the foundation of the enterprise, which will be built on the territory of the Aidarovsky rural settlement of the Ramonsky district, was solemnly laid by the head of the region Alexander Gusev and CEO of KUN Vostok Andrey Manzyuk.

In April 2020, the Voronezh branch of Rosseti Centre ensured the issuance of technical conditions for grid connection of the production and warehouse complex of the future plant. In order to ensure the grid connection of the enterprise with energy-intensive production without loss of reliability and quality of power supply in the district with a power shortage, specialists of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Voronezhenergo' together with representatives of the Voronezh Region Government and the investor studied all possible options within the existing reserve. The resulting solution, which is optimal in terms of price and reliability, allowed the investor to start the project as soon as possible.

The design capacity of the plant producing grain and row seeders and tillage combines is 500 machines per year. The equipment will be manufactured using Russian components under the 'Made in Russia' certificate. For the grid connection of the plant, Rosseti Centre will reconstruct the VPS-41 substation, as well as construct two cable-overhead lines from the power facility's substation to the border of the applicant's site. All work is planned to be completed before the end of this year. The launch of the plant is scheduled for September 2021.

'Fulfilling obligations on grid connection of production facilities of the Voronezh region, Rosseti Centre contributes to the economic development of the region, increasing its investment attractiveness,' stressed Vyacheslav Antonov, Deputy General Director - Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Voronezhenergo'.