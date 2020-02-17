IDGC of Centre JSC : Rosseti Centre summed up the work on interaction with shareholders and investors in 2019

17 February 2020

Rosseti Centre summed up the work on interaction with shareholders and investors over the past year of 2019. Last year, work was continued to increase the level of interaction with representatives of the investment community, which is based on the principles of maximum openness, protection of interests and realization of the rights of all stakeholders.

In working with shareholders and investors, the main emphasis in the reporting period was placed on conducting regular events related to the publication of financial statements. So, in March 2019, the annual Analyst's Day was held, at which the financial and economic indicators for the previous year were discussed in detail. The meeting participants asked personally interesting questions to representatives of Rosseti Centre's management. Also, based on the results of activities for 6 and 9 months of 2019, the company conducted audio-webcasts with participation of senior managers of the economic unit of the company and leading financial experts and analysts.

Significant efforts of the IR Division of Rosseti Centre in 2019 were aimed at increasing the liquidity of the company's shares, including involving services of a market maker. At the end of the year, the volume of trading in shares on the Moscow Exchange (main trading mode T+) in pieces amounted to 10% of the total number of shares (8.1% in 2018). The average daily number of transactions with shares on the Moscow Exchange (main trading mode T+) amounted to 458 pieces, which is 49% more than the same value last year (309 pieces in 2018). According to the Moscow Exchange Index Committee, the company's free float was at 34% throughout the year.

A perception study, annually held by representatives of the investment community, demonstrated a high level of information disclosure in the company and high-quality work with shareholders and investors. The ratio of positive perception, evaluating the quality of work of the IR Division of Rosseti Centre according to the criteria of competence, accessibility, honesty, response time, amounted to 92.5% in 2019, which is 2 p.p. higher than the same period last year. Most respondents consider the company's strengths are its realized dividend policy, high-quality disclosure of information and sustainable business model.

A significant event in working with shareholders and investors in 2019 was the debut meeting of General Director (CEO) with representatives of minority shareholders. At the meeting, General Director of Rosseti Centre Igor Makovskiy emphasized that the company's management intends to pay special attention to improving information transparency and the quality of corporate governance in the future.

More detailed information about the interaction of Rosseti Centre with investors and shareholders can be found in the section 'Investors and Shareholders' on the website. Also, all the most important news and announcements are available in the official Rosseti Centre IR account of the Twitter social network, please, subscribe to @mrsk_center_ir.

The detailed IR-plan for 2020 can be found in the section 'Investor's Calendar' on the website and on the portal closir.com, allowing you to fill in a simplified request form for participation in planned events with the company's management.