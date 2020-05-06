Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDGC of Centre JSC : The Lipetsk branch of Rosseti Centre in 2020 implements a number of pilot projects to digitalize the region's electric grid complex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 03:09am EDT
30.04.2020

The branch 'Rosseti Centre Lipetskenergo' continues to implement digital transformation activities. In 2020, power engineers will carry out a number of pilot projects for the region's energy system in this area.

One of the key projects among them will be the creation on the basis of the Gryazinsky Distribution Zone of the first Digital Distribution Zone in the region. A 0.4-10 kV grid remote control system will be implemented here, with the help of which it will be possible to continuously monitor the parameters of the transmission and consumption of electricity, to monitor the quality of power supply to consumers. For this, the power engineers are equipping the Distribution Zone with a modern distributed automation system, which makes it possible to identify and isolate faulty sections of the grid, while maintaining energy supply to consumers of undamaged sections. It is expected that the introduction of digital technologies will allow to reduce the duration of outages in the service area of the Gryazinsky Distribution Zone by 30%, the amount of losses in grids by 67% and decrease the term of connection to grids by almost 2 times.

Also, within a year, the Unified Grid Control Centre (UGCC) will be created in Lipetskenergo, which will consolidate information on the status of the branch's distribution grids and manage them remotely. The Centre is equipped with digital communication channels and modern information systems, which will allow online monitoring of the state of power supply facilities of 0.4-110 kV, see the flow of electricity and power, analyze the quality parameters of electricity and current data on the voltage at the consumer, coordinate the work of on-site and repair crews. As part of this work, Lipetskenergo will modernize 17 substations of 35-110 kV, set up digital radio communications, and install an automated system for commercial metering of electricity. The opening of the UGCC will allow bringing the branch's work to a new level and will ensure maximum reliability and cost-effectiveness of the grid complex.

'Modernization of the region's electric grid complex based on digitalization is one of our top priorities. This is our contribution to the development of the Lipetsk region, to improving the quality and comfort of life of its citizens,' stressed Acting First Deputy Director - Chief Engineer of Lipetskenergo Mikhail Boev.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 07:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aBEIERSDORF AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:20aMETRO BANK : posts rising deposits, lower first quarter lending
RE
03:20aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:19aIDGC OF CENTRE JSC : Yarenergo informs about scheduled repair work in May
PU
03:19aAPTERYX IMAGING : News Releases Apteryx Imaging Inc. Enters into Financing Agreement with National Bank of Canada
PU
03:19aWOODWORKING MACHINERY : 2019 final balance
PU
03:19aMinistry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan introduce risk-sharing mechanism to support bank lending to SMEs and small businesses to avail SBP's Refinance Facility to Support Employment (06-05-2020)
PU
03:19aALSTOM : and SMRT Trains sign services partnership for driverless train control system for the Circle Line in Singapore
PU
03:19aFidelity European Values Plc - Change of Name Delayed
PR
03:18aTRIP COM : Young May Day travellers raise hope for China tourism recovery
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : BMW reports first-quarter profit rise as coronavirus saps demand
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
3DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Italy's top bank UniCredit posts larger-than-expected $2.9 billion first-quarter loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group