IDGC of Centre JSC : The authorities of the Vyazemsky district of the Smolensk region thanked power engineers for their professionalism

07/27/2020 | 06:11am EDT
24.07.2020

The administration of the Vyazemsky district municipal formation of the Smolensk region thanked Deputy General Director - Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo' Sabir Agamaliev and the entire team for their professionalism and impeccable work during the period of elimination of the consequences of bad weather.

'Thank you for the timely assistance and prompt emergency recovery work to eliminate the aftermath of the hurricane in Vyazma and the Vyazemsky district in July 2020,' says the head of the municipal formation Inna Demidova in her letter of thanks.

Please, be reminded that on the evening of 7 July, a powerful atmospheric front with a thunderstorm and strong wind passed through the territory of the Smolensk region, individual gusts of which reached 15-20 m/s. The disaster caused power outages in a number of eastern districts of the region - Temkinsky, Ugransky, Vyazemsky, Gagarinsky and Novoduginsky. In Smolenskenergo, the forces and means of the operating personnel were fully mobilized, ready at any time to move to the place of technological failures at facilities of the power grid complex. The power engineers immediately started emergency recovery work.

A week later, on 15 July 2020, bad weather in several waves covered the territory of the Smolensk region, accompanied by wind gusts up to 22 m/s and precipitation in the form of heavy rains with thunderstorms and hail. The Vyazemsky district was among the victims of the bad weather. Despite the difficult weather conditions, the power engineers promptly restored power supply to the majority of residents.

'The uninterrupted operation of enterprises and organizations, the comfort of any home, and, ultimately, the quality of life of people directly depends on your professionalism, dedication and well-coordinated work,' Inna Demidova noted.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:10:20 UTC
