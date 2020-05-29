Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDGC of Centre JSC : The branch “Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo” almost halved outages in distribution grids in the first quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:01am EDT
29.05.2020

Dmitry Prokhorov, Deputy General Director - Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo', held a meeting in the form of video conferencing with deputy directors of the branch for directions, chiefs of Distribution Zones. During the meeting, reports on the main areas of production activity for the 1st quarter of 2020 were heard and priority tasks were set.

In his opening remarks, Dmitry Prokhorov noted: 'The branch 'Kostromaenergo' has been actively implementing a digital transformation program for 2 years now. In the first quarter of this year, work continued on the creation of a digital Distribution Zone on the basis of the Nerekhtsky Distribution Zone, work began on the reconstruction of the Grid Control Centre, and work continues on the design of the digital substation 'Nerekhta-1'.

Speaking about the results of the 1st quarter of 2020, it should be noted that Kostromaenergo's specialists fully completed all the planned measures for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment. Over 110 km of power lines of 110-0.4 kV, as well as 30 transformer substations of 10-0.4 kV were repaired. 484 hectares of routes were cleared from tree and shrubby vegetation, their expansion was made in an area of 3.2 hectares. For the 1st quarter, the number of blackouts in the 0.4 - 10 kV grid decreased by 44.8% compared to the same period in 2019. This work is aimed at the effective preparation of the branch for passing the upcoming autumn-winter maximum.

Please, be reminded that Director General of Rosseti, Pavel Livinskiy, pointed out to all subsidiaries the need to strictly observe the preparation dates for the autumn-winter period of 2020-2021 and to ensure that all points of the approved repair and critical parts of investment programs are implemented regardless of current conditions.

Along with the achievements at the meeting, problematic issues were raised, such as the presence of emergency feeders in individual distribution zones, balancing the volume of electricity transmission, the presence of overdue receivables, the level of commercial and technical losses. Targeted work is needed to eliminate imbalances in electricity, improve the quality of grid connection services, and develop value-added services. During the meeting, ways to implement these tasks were outlined.

Based on the results of the work done under production activities for the 1st quarter of 2020, Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo' Dmitry Prokhorov awarded the Pavinsky Distribution Zone and its chief Alexander Perminov with a challenge cup, noting that the Distribution Zone already received this award in the third quarter of 2019.

Summing up the meeting, Dmitry Prokhorov urged this year to carry out the most effective work aimed at reducing commercial and technical losses, improving production indicators, reducing the number of outages, decreasing the time to eliminate technological violations, improving the quality and reliability of energy supply to consumers. Particular attention, he said, will continue to be given to the implementation of the digital transformation program.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aMINOAN : Report and Financial Statements – 31.10.19
PU
04:36aQuarterly Gross Domestic Product
PU
04:36aLOAN REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS : reasons for denial of restructuring to be made clear to borrower
PU
04:36aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Payment of dividends related to the 2019 financial year
PU
04:36aGLORY : Notice of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:35aR. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:32aALS : Korea Midland power bans Australian lab ALS; police assess probe
RE
04:32aNEXT BIOMETRICS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
AQ
04:31aSSE : Renewables awards £2.15m to projects across Highlands
PU
04:31aGENESTACK : Signs Multi-Year Agreement With AstraZeneca to Implement Genestack :'s Omics Data Manager
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports
3RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Helios acquires hospital in western Germany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group