IDGC of Centre JSC : The branch “Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo” almost halved outages in distribution grids in the first quarter

29.05.2020

Dmitry Prokhorov, Deputy General Director - Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo', held a meeting in the form of video conferencing with deputy directors of the branch for directions, chiefs of Distribution Zones. During the meeting, reports on the main areas of production activity for the 1st quarter of 2020 were heard and priority tasks were set.

In his opening remarks, Dmitry Prokhorov noted: 'The branch 'Kostromaenergo' has been actively implementing a digital transformation program for 2 years now. In the first quarter of this year, work continued on the creation of a digital Distribution Zone on the basis of the Nerekhtsky Distribution Zone, work began on the reconstruction of the Grid Control Centre, and work continues on the design of the digital substation 'Nerekhta-1'.

Speaking about the results of the 1st quarter of 2020, it should be noted that Kostromaenergo's specialists fully completed all the planned measures for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment. Over 110 km of power lines of 110-0.4 kV, as well as 30 transformer substations of 10-0.4 kV were repaired. 484 hectares of routes were cleared from tree and shrubby vegetation, their expansion was made in an area of 3.2 hectares. For the 1st quarter, the number of blackouts in the 0.4 - 10 kV grid decreased by 44.8% compared to the same period in 2019. This work is aimed at the effective preparation of the branch for passing the upcoming autumn-winter maximum.

Please, be reminded that Director General of Rosseti, Pavel Livinskiy, pointed out to all subsidiaries the need to strictly observe the preparation dates for the autumn-winter period of 2020-2021 and to ensure that all points of the approved repair and critical parts of investment programs are implemented regardless of current conditions.

Along with the achievements at the meeting, problematic issues were raised, such as the presence of emergency feeders in individual distribution zones, balancing the volume of electricity transmission, the presence of overdue receivables, the level of commercial and technical losses. Targeted work is needed to eliminate imbalances in electricity, improve the quality of grid connection services, and develop value-added services. During the meeting, ways to implement these tasks were outlined.

Based on the results of the work done under production activities for the 1st quarter of 2020, Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo' Dmitry Prokhorov awarded the Pavinsky Distribution Zone and its chief Alexander Perminov with a challenge cup, noting that the Distribution Zone already received this award in the third quarter of 2019.

Summing up the meeting, Dmitry Prokhorov urged this year to carry out the most effective work aimed at reducing commercial and technical losses, improving production indicators, reducing the number of outages, decreasing the time to eliminate technological violations, improving the quality and reliability of energy supply to consumers. Particular attention, he said, will continue to be given to the implementation of the digital transformation program.