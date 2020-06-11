IDGC of Centre JSC : The branch “Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo” completed the construction of a package transformer substation for the fire station of Galich Plywood Mill LLC

10.06.2020

Work under the contract was carried out by specialists of the Galichsky Distribution Zone. The contract value amounted to 6,643,188 rubles. Power engineers constructed a 10 kV overhead line of 115 metres long, laid 25 metres of a 10 kV cable, installed earthing loops, set up a commercial metering station, completed the construction of the foundation for the package transformer substation, carried out the necessary commissioning and installation and construction works for the package transformer substation. The power of the supply centre (package transformer substation) was 1,260 kVA.

The agreement on the construction of an enterprise on the Kostroma land was reached by the Governor of Kostroma Region Sergey Sitnikov at a meeting with Vladimir Yevtushenkov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sistema JSFC, at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. In June 2019, the project was included in the list of priority projects in the field of forest development of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Currently, Galich Plywood Mill LLC is officially a resident of the territory of the advanced social and economic development 'Galich'. The corresponding entry in the register is made by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. The resident status will allow the company to receive state support measures, including benefits for corporate income tax, corporate property tax, land tax and insurance premiums.

'In order to ensure the business attractiveness of the northwestern part of the Kostroma region, the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo', within the framework of the contract for the provision of services with Galich Plywood Mill LLC, completed the construction of external power supply networks for the fire station of Galich Plywood Mill. Considering that the project is significant for the region, brings social and economic stability, the branch was tasked with quickly fulfilling the contract. The task was completed,' stressed Dmitry Prokhorov, Deputy General Director - Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo'.