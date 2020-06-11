Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDGC of Centre JSC : The branch “Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo” completed the construction of a package transformer substation for the fire station of Galich Plywood Mill LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:18am EDT
10.06.2020

Work under the contract was carried out by specialists of the Galichsky Distribution Zone. The contract value amounted to 6,643,188 rubles. Power engineers constructed a 10 kV overhead line of 115 metres long, laid 25 metres of a 10 kV cable, installed earthing loops, set up a commercial metering station, completed the construction of the foundation for the package transformer substation, carried out the necessary commissioning and installation and construction works for the package transformer substation. The power of the supply centre (package transformer substation) was 1,260 kVA.

The agreement on the construction of an enterprise on the Kostroma land was reached by the Governor of Kostroma Region Sergey Sitnikov at a meeting with Vladimir Yevtushenkov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sistema JSFC, at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. In June 2019, the project was included in the list of priority projects in the field of forest development of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Currently, Galich Plywood Mill LLC is officially a resident of the territory of the advanced social and economic development 'Galich'. The corresponding entry in the register is made by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. The resident status will allow the company to receive state support measures, including benefits for corporate income tax, corporate property tax, land tax and insurance premiums.

'In order to ensure the business attractiveness of the northwestern part of the Kostroma region, the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo', within the framework of the contract for the provision of services with Galich Plywood Mill LLC, completed the construction of external power supply networks for the fire station of Galich Plywood Mill. Considering that the project is significant for the region, brings social and economic stability, the branch was tasked with quickly fulfilling the contract. The task was completed,' stressed Dmitry Prokhorov, Deputy General Director - Director of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo'.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details June 4 – 10, 2020
AQ
04:00aPhilips Lumify handheld ultrasound solution launched in Japan to enable powerful diagnostics at the bedside
GL
04:00aPNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:58aH&T : Notice of Annual Report Posting
PU
03:57aUnilever to Unify Legal Structure Under Single Parent Company -- Update
DJ
03:55aNEXANS :
GL
03:53aUnilever plans switch to British holding company to cut complexity
RE
03:53aWISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Company's completion of the money receive for capital raising and the record date
PU
03:52aBETSSON : Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Betsson AB (publ)
AQ
03:48aROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL : Drugmaker eyes stem cell clinical test for coronavirus treatment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
3COATS GROUP PLC : British companies seek extra time to plug ballooning pension gaps - sources
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
5SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Big rate cut no quick fix for Russian economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group