IDGC of Centre JSC : The name of Lipetskenergo's employee entered the Lipetsk Region Recognition Board

16.07.2020

Olga Kiseleva, Head of the Operational and Technological Group of the Stanovlyansky Distribution Zone of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Lipetskenergo', entered the Recognition Board 'Labour Glory of the Lipetsk Region' for her services in the field of energy following the results of 2019.

Olga S. Kiseleva began her career at Lipetskenergo in 1984 as an electrician for the Yeletsky Distribution Zone. For 36 years of work in the power system, she has established herself as a competent specialist, having perfect knowledge and skills in the operational and technological management of grids in the Stanovlyansky district. Olga Kiseleva has well-deserved authority among the management, colleagues, subordinate personnel. For her long-term successful activity in the energy sector, she was awarded the titles 'Honorary Power Engineer' by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and 'Veteran of the Electric Power Industry', and her contribution to the development of the Lipetsk energy system was awarded the anniversary medal 'To the Glory of the Lipetsk Region'. Also, among her awards there is the Letter of Gratitude from General Director of JSC IDGC Holding and the Certificate of Honour from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation.

The opening ceremony of the Lipetsk Region Recognition Board was held within the framework of the City Day celebration with participation of the leadership, regional and federal services, and local government bodies. Due to the current situation, a minimum number of guests was invited to the celebration. All prize winners were presented with certificates of entry into the Recognition Board and the book 'Labour Glory of the Lipetsk Region'.

The Recognition Board 'Labour Glory of the Lipetsk Region' is a tribute to people who are examples of high professional skills, diligence, selfless attitude to labour and official duties for the benefit of society.