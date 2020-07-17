Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDGC of Centre JSC : The name of Lipetskenergo's employee entered the Lipetsk Region Recognition Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:26am EDT
16.07.2020

Olga Kiseleva, Head of the Operational and Technological Group of the Stanovlyansky Distribution Zone of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Lipetskenergo', entered the Recognition Board 'Labour Glory of the Lipetsk Region' for her services in the field of energy following the results of 2019.

Olga S. Kiseleva began her career at Lipetskenergo in 1984 as an electrician for the Yeletsky Distribution Zone. For 36 years of work in the power system, she has established herself as a competent specialist, having perfect knowledge and skills in the operational and technological management of grids in the Stanovlyansky district. Olga Kiseleva has well-deserved authority among the management, colleagues, subordinate personnel. For her long-term successful activity in the energy sector, she was awarded the titles 'Honorary Power Engineer' by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and 'Veteran of the Electric Power Industry', and her contribution to the development of the Lipetsk energy system was awarded the anniversary medal 'To the Glory of the Lipetsk Region'. Also, among her awards there is the Letter of Gratitude from General Director of JSC IDGC Holding and the Certificate of Honour from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation.

The opening ceremony of the Lipetsk Region Recognition Board was held within the framework of the City Day celebration with participation of the leadership, regional and federal services, and local government bodies. Due to the current situation, a minimum number of guests was invited to the celebration. All prize winners were presented with certificates of entry into the Recognition Board and the book 'Labour Glory of the Lipetsk Region'.

The Recognition Board 'Labour Glory of the Lipetsk Region' is a tribute to people who are examples of high professional skills, diligence, selfless attitude to labour and official duties for the benefit of society.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:46aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Half year financial report 2020
PU
02:46aSIOEN INDUSTRIES : Update regarding the share buyback program - 17/07/2020
PU
02:46aWonders of Lop Buri combine Thai history, sunflowers and natural attractions
PU
02:46aMARBLE POINT LOAN FINANCING : MPLF - Key Information Document (KID)
PU
02:46aDisclosure Notice - Major shareholding notification
AQ
02:46aEXPRES2ION BIOTECH PUBL : Strong Proof-of-Concept for cross-strain protective flu cVLP vaccine further strengthens confidence in Coronavirus vaccine
AQ
02:45aCOVESTRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:42aASSA ABLOY : Quarterly Report Q2 2020
PR
02:42aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:41aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Result presentation Q2 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Half year financial report 2020
2SIOEN INDUSTRIES NV : SIOEN INDUSTRIES : Update regarding the share buyback program - 17/07/2020
3Wonders of Lop Buri combine Thai history, sunflowers and natural attractions
4MARBLE POINT LOAN FINANCING LIMITED : MARBLE POINT LOAN FINANCING : MPLF - Key Information Document (KID)
5Disclosure Notice - Major shareholding notification
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group