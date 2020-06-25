Log in
IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo” increased the capacity of the woodworking enterprise in the Sudislavsky district

06/25/2020 | 03:19am EDT
23.06.2020

Power engineers of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo' carried out a series of measures to increase the transmission capacity of the electric grid of the woodworking shop in the settlement of Berezovaya roscha of the Sudislavsky district.

As part of the execution of the contract for grid connection to increase power from 15 kW to 115 kW, the specialists of the Sudislavsky Distribution Zone designed and constructed a 0.4 kV insulated overhead power line with a length of 0.37 km from 0.4 kV switchgear of transformer substation No. 197 with a joint suspension over existing poles. To enhance the power of the existing electric grid, the power engineers replaced a 250 kVA power transformer with a 400 kVA rated transformer at the substation, and installed an additional line switching device in the switchgear of the transformer substation for connecting the designed 0.4 kV insulated overhead power line.

The work performed to increase the capacity of the substation will allow not only to increase production capacity and the volume of output to the applicant's regional markets, but also to improve the quality of power supply for more than 500 residents of Berezovaya roscha.

It should be noted that you can apply for an increase in capacity, as well as solve other issues related to energy supply, by contacting the customer service point of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kostromaenergo', which works in each Distribution Zone, or by using your personal account on Rosseti Centre's website at https://lkk.mrsk-1.ru/ or on the portal of electric grid services of PJSC Rosseti at https://портал-тп.рф. You can get the help of qualified specialists through the toll-free 24-hour phone line of power engineers at 8 800 50 50 115.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 07:18:01 UTC
