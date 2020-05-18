IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Kurskenergo” reduced the number of technological violations in grids by 52 percent

15.05.2020

The autumn-winter period of 2019 - 2020 was successful for the branch 'Rosseti Centre Kurskenergo'. The number of technological failures in 0.4-110 kV grids, compared to the same period last year, decreased.

Kurskenergo improved the indicators SAIDI (System Average Interruption Duration Index), SAIFI (System Average Interruption Frequency Index) by 51.7% and 57.0%.

Reliable power supply was provided by 130 crews of 822 people, equipped with 183 auto and specialized vehicles, 107 mobile backup power sources with a total capacity of 1.5 MW. With the approach of cyclones, a noticeable deterioration in the weather, which threatened the reliable operation of the grids, the operational Headquarters of Kurskenergo took measures to consolidate forces and assets and bring them fully prepared for emergency repairs. The key to reliable operation of Kurskenergo's electric grids in the heating period of 2019 - 2020 was the implementation of a set of preparatory measures. Thus, Kurskenergo's specialists carried out equipment repairs at 321 transformer substations of 10/0.4 kV, repaired more than 1,829 km of overhead power lines of 0.4 -110 kV.

To prevent failures from trees and shrubs, the power engineers cleared 908.7 hectares of routes along power lines of various voltage levels.

It is known that the autumn-winter period is the time of testing for strength, both of equipment, vehicles, and personnel of the enterprise. During the preparation for the winter maximum loads, 34 trainings and interdepartmental exercises were conducted to eliminate technological violations, including with the participation of units of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in the Kursk region, local authorities, and housing and communal services. More than 1,200 employees of Kurskenergo passed vocational training and more than 300 employees received a second profession.

The implementation of a set of these and other measures made it possible to increase the reliability of supply centres, reduce risks of emergencies, and in general to ensure reliable and high-quality power supply to consumers.