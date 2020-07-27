Log in
IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Lipetskenergo” completed the repair of the 35 kV overhead line “Vostochnaya”

07/27/2020 | 06:11am EDT
24.07.2020

Specialists of 'Rosseti Centre Lipetskenergo' have completed the repair of the high-voltage power line Conductor 35 kV 'Vostochnaya Left, Right'. The line with a length of about 6 km was put into operation in 1965. The power supply of 17 settlements of the Yeletsky district with a population of more than 17 thousand people depends on its reliable operation, including a number of large facilities - the Yeletsk power supply distance of JSC Russian Railways, Yeletsky Ore-Dressing Mine LLC, JSC Yeletsky Machine-Building Plant, Kamenny open pit Golikovo LLC, JSC Yeletsky gormolzavod. Also, this line feeds the correctional labour colonies of the city of Yelets.

During the repair, the power engineers replaced the key structural elements of the power facility - 6 damaged intermediate poles, and also cleared the route of the power transmission line from vegetation in the amount of 3.1 hectares.

The measures for the repair and restoration of the 35 kV overhead power line were carried out in accordance with Lipetskenergo's repair program for 2020. The total cost of the work was more than 2 million rubles.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:10:20 UTC
