IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Lipetskenergo” reconstructs the key substation of the Zadonsky District

06/25/2020 | 03:19am EDT
23.06.2020

Specialists of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Lipetskenergo' have begun reconstructing the 110/35/10 kV 'Donskaya' substation in the Zadonsky district of the Lipetsk region. More than 40 million rubles will be allocated for the implementation of the investment project.

The 'Donskaya' substation is a key facility for power supply to the Zadonsky district with a population of about 35 thousand people. Among its major consumers is the producer of broiler chicken meat OJSC 'Chicken Kingdom', as well as the 'Galichya Gora' Nature Reserve, which is a botanical phenomenon.

During the modernization, the feeding centre will be provided with modern equipment of Russian production. It is planned to complete the reconstruction of the power facility by the end of August this year. The work will not affect consumers - their energy supply is set up according to a temporary backup circuit.

The 'Donskaya' substation was commissioned in 1966. Technical re-equipment of the power facility will significantly increase the reliability of energy supply to the district's consumers, expand opportunities for prospective connection of new customers, as well as reduce the financial costs of operating the equipment,' commented First Deputy Director - Chief Engineer of Lipetskenergo Mikhail Boev.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 07:18:01 UTC
